Artificial Intelligence In Breast Imaging Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 85,443.3 Mn By 2033, At 30.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 7,913.1 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 85,443.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 30.4%.

The global artificial intelligence market in breast imaging is expected to see rapid growth due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer, technological advancements, and measures toward the adoption of AI for the early detection and diagnosis of the disease.

Artificial intelligence-powered solutions, such as machine learning algorithms, improve the accuracy and efficiency of development in breast imaging by reducing false positives and false negatives.

These tools assist the early detection by radiologists and enhance personalized patient care. Growing awareness, improved imaging technologies, and the push for early diagnosis of Breast Cancer afflictions worldwide promise to support the growth.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-breast-imaging-market/request-sample/





The US Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market

The US artificial intelligence in breast imaging market is experiencing substantial growth, with a market value of USD 2,894.9 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 27,609.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 28.5%.

The US Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market is growing rapidly owing to swelling demand for the identification of early-stage breast cancers and the rapidly growing adoption of AI-based technologies.

AI algorithms have made mammogram results more accurate, reduced the work of radiologists, and improved patient outcomes where they take precedence in screening. Regulatory approvals, ongoing development of AI tools, and the introduction of new imaging platforms also support an upward trend in the increasing integration of AI into the workflow of breast imaging.

This is likely to continue with AI as an integral tool in the detection of breast cancer, further enhancing diagnostic support for radiologists while reducing related errors in the analysis of mammograms.

Important Insights

Global Market Value: The global AI in breast imaging market is valued at USD 7,913.1 million in 2024, reaching USD 85,443.3 million by 2033.

The global is valued at in 2024, reaching by 2033. US Market Value: The US AI in breast imaging market will grow from USD 2,894.9 million in 2024 to USD 27,609.0 million by 2033.

The US AI in breast imaging market will grow from in 2024 to by 2033. By Technology Segment: Machine Learning is anticipated to dominate the technology segment in 2024 with 39.1% of the market share.

Machine Learning is anticipated to dominate the technology segment in 2024 with of the market share. By Application Segment : Screening is anticipated to lead the application segment in 2024, accounting for 36.0% of the market share.

: Screening is anticipated to lead the application segment in 2024, accounting for of the market share. Regional Analysis : North America is projected to hold the largest market share in AI breast imaging at 43.5% in 2024.

: North America is projected to hold the largest market share in AI breast imaging at in 2024. Key Players: Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic Inc., IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision, iCAD Inc.

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hologic Inc., IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision, iCAD Inc. Global Growth Rate: The AI in breast imaging market is growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

Integration of AI Algorithms: There is an integration of AI algorithms that are ever increasingly integrated into the various modalities of breast imaging; these improve diagnostic precision and reduce the workload for radiologists. Early detection rates of cancer can be improved by AI-based mammography and tomosynthesis tools.

There is an integration of AI algorithms that are ever increasingly integrated into the various modalities of breast imaging; these improve diagnostic precision and reduce the workload for radiologists. Early detection rates of cancer can be improved by AI-based mammography and tomosynthesis tools. Adoption of AI-Powered Imaging Solutions: Due to increasing cases of breast cancer throughout the world, the rising need for AI-based imaging solutions has been developed to improve accuracy and efficiency. The end will help to facilitate the diagnosis of subtle abnormalities in mammograms with improved diagnostic accuracy.

Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global artificial intelligence in the breast imaging market includes various big players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Hologic Inc.

These companies, therefore, invest heavily in the development of AI-powered imaging technologies designed to advance diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiencies. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common as players look to expand their portfolios.

Smaller players like iCAD Inc. and Zebra Medical Vision also show the way in smarter AI algorithms and cloud-based breast imaging solutions, intensifying competition.

Some of the prominent market players:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

Zebra Medical Vision

iCAD, Inc.

Aidoc

Google Health

RadNet, Inc.

ai

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-breast-imaging-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7,913.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 85,443.3 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 30.4% North America Revenue Share (2024) 43.5% The US Market Size (2024) USD 2,894.9 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End Users Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Screening is projected to lead the application segment in the artificial intelligence in the breast imaging market, with 36.0% of the market share in 2024, and this is because of the increasing focus on the early detection of breast cancer among women of higher risk.

AI-enabled breast imaging tools greatly enhance the accuracy of screening mammograms by outlining slight abnormalities that could result in the diagnosis of cancer at an earlier stage.

In addition, emerging technologies in imaging modalities and the integration of AI solutions have facilitated healthcare providers in offering more personalized and rapid screening processes that could help reduce false-positive results and improve the outcomes in patients.





Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Computer-Aided Detection (CAD)

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Screening

Diagnostics

Risk Assessment

Other Application

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Other End Users

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/artificial-intelligence-in-breast-imaging-market/

Growth Drivers

Rising Breast Cancer Incidence: The increasing incidence of breast cancer is itself a growth driver. Hence, AI technologies are more into improving the screening, diagnosis, and treatment to meet the increasing demand for solutions related to breast health.

The increasing incidence of breast cancer is itself a growth driver. Hence, AI technologies are more into improving the screening, diagnosis, and treatment to meet the increasing demand for solutions related to breast health. Technological Advancements in AI: Advancements in AI algorithms and machine learning models are propelling the market growth, allowing healthcare providers to leverage sophisticated imaging techniques for improved diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Restraints

High Costs of AI Solutions: The high implementation and maintenance costs of AI-powered breast imaging technologies can hinder adoption, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities with limited budgets.

The high implementation and maintenance costs of AI-powered breast imaging technologies can hinder adoption, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities with limited budgets. Data Privacy and Security Concerns: The integration of AI with sensitive patient data raises concerns about data privacy and security. Stringent regulations and compliance requirements pose challenges for wider AI adoption.

Growth Opportunities

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: AI’s ability to integrate imaging data with patient histories provides opportunities for personalized breast cancer care, enabling tailored treatment plans based on individual risk assessments.

AI’s ability to integrate imaging data with patient histories provides opportunities for personalized breast cancer care, enabling tailored treatment plans based on individual risk assessments. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Emerging economies are adopting AI-powered breast imaging technologies, providing significant market expansion opportunities as healthcare systems modernize and focus on early cancer detection.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the artificial intelligence in the breast imaging market, with 43.5% of the global market share in 2024, due to high prevalence, strong healthcare infrastructure, and early adopters of advanced AI technologies.

Regulatory support to focus on early screening for breast cancer further accelerates the integration of AI in imaging. The presence of such key market players as GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers further cements the leading position of North America in AI-powered solutions for breast imaging.





Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-breast-imaging-market/request-sample/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

AI Governance Market is projected to reach USD 185.5 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 39.0% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 3,594.8 million.

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 36.7 billion.

Business Intelligence Market is projected to reach USD 33.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 75.7 billion.

Data Center Market is projected to reach USD 409.3 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 736.9 billion.

Insurtech Market is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.0% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 239.2 billion.

Sensor Market is projected to reach USD 260.6 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 572.5 billion.

Smart Parking Systems Market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 23.0% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 63.0 billion.

Video Streaming Market is projected to reach USD 137.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.3% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 843.0 billion.

Data Science Platform Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 167.5 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,621.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 28.7%.

Data Integration Software Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 7.3 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 20.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Recent Developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market

April 2024: GE Healthcare launched an AI platform in mobile mammography trucks, enhancing cancer detection and personalized screening care.

GE Healthcare launched an AI platform in mobile mammography trucks, enhancing cancer detection and personalized screening care. April 2024: Siemens Healthineers gained FDA clearance for Mammomat B.brilliant, improving workflows, ergonomics, and patient positioning in mammograms.

Siemens Healthineers gained FDA clearance for Mammomat B.brilliant, improving workflows, ergonomics, and patient positioning in mammograms. April 2024: Fujifilm unveiled VISION2030, focusing on AI and technology investments, supporting advancements in breast imaging solutions.

Fujifilm unveiled VISION2030, focusing on AI and technology investments, supporting advancements in breast imaging solutions. March 2024: Toshiba introduced AI-powered breast imaging with deep learning, improving diagnostic accuracy for early-stage cancer detection.

Toshiba introduced AI-powered breast imaging with deep learning, improving diagnostic accuracy for early-stage cancer detection. January 2024: Gamma Medica enhanced LumaGEM® MBI system with AI improvements for better accuracy and dense tissue detection.

Gamma Medica enhanced LumaGEM® MBI system with AI improvements for better accuracy and dense tissue detection. December 2023: Toshiba partnered with an AI firm to integrate AI for risk assessment and personalized breast cancer care solutions.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.