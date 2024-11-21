Traliant addresses growing retail safety concerns with new workplace violence prevention training

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced new Workplace Violence Prevention and Active Shooter Preparedness for Retail training designed to help retail employees protect themselves from workplace violence and active shooter situations.

Traliant’s interactive training complies with New York's Retail Worker Safety Act, requiring employers with more than ten retail employees in the state to implement a workplace violence prevention policy and conduct the initial round of prevention training by March 2025. The New York law follows a similar law in California and reflects a growing trend in state legislation focused on prevention efforts at the employer level.

“In today’s retail landscape where there are an increasing number of threats related to workplace safety, employers have the responsibility to protect both employees and customers,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. “This starts with training employees on recognizing and knowing how to respond to potential threats so they can make the right decisions, at the right moments.”

Almost one in four retail employees (24%) have witnessed workplace violence happening to another employee in the last five years, with even higher rates among Gen Z (38%), according to Traliant’s recent survey, "The Retail Report: 2024 Workplace Violence Prevention." Traliant’s new course covers how to identify and report workplace violence concerns, de-escalation techniques, the use of security alarm systems and panic buttons, and active shooter response. The course can also be tailored to include an employer’s emergency response policies and procedures, as well as unique workplace scenarios.

Traliant also offers a California version of its Workplace Violence Prevention course covering the state’s specific requirements for its law (SB 533/Cal. Lab. Code 6401.9) enacted in July of this year. To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

