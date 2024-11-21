New York, USA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antacids Market to Cross ~USD 9 Billion Mark by 2030 | DelveInsight

The rising need for antacids is primarily driven by key factors such as the growing incidence of gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn, indigestion, and other digestive issues. Additionally, increasing awareness about GERD and acid-related conditions is expected to continue throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global antacids market during the forecast period.

In the indication segment of the Antacids market, the arthritis category had a significant revenue share in 2023.

Notable antacids companies such as Bionova, Bayer AG, Haleon, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, GSK plc, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation., SPI Pharma, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Phantom Pharmaceuticals, Procter & Gamble, McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin, and several others, are currently operating in the antacids market.

In November 2023, ENO, a digestive health brand under Haleon introduced a new chewable antacid product called 'ENO Chewy Bites.

In November 2023, Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced that VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) Tablets received FDA approval for treating adults with erosive GERD and relieving heartburn related to the condition.

Antacids Overview

Antacids are medications used to neutralize stomach acid and provide relief from symptoms of acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion. They work by increasing the pH level in the stomach, reducing acidity and thus alleviating discomfort. Common antacids contain ingredients such as magnesium hydroxide, aluminum hydroxide, calcium carbonate, or sodium bicarbonate. These compounds interact with stomach acid to form water and other neutral substances, which helps to mitigate the burning sensation often associated with excess stomach acid.

While antacids can be effective for short-term relief, they are not a cure for chronic digestive conditions. Frequent use may lead to side effects such as constipation, diarrhea, or an imbalance in electrolytes. Individuals with persistent symptoms need to consult a healthcare provider, as underlying conditions like GERD or peptic ulcers may require more comprehensive treatment. Additionally, antacids can interact with other medications, so it's advisable to use them as directed and discuss any concerns with a medical professional.





Antacids Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the global antacids market. The growth in this region can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of GERD, heartburn, and increased awareness about managing GERD. A significant driver is the heightened awareness surrounding GERD, which affects about 40% of Americans at some point. Initiatives like GERD Awareness Week bring attention to the challenges faced by individuals with this condition, leading to greater recognition of symptoms like heartburn and acid reflux and an increase in seeking treatment, often through antacids.

Healthcare campaigns and educational efforts are crucial in promoting early management of GERD, frequently through over-the-counter antacids. Additionally, healthcare providers often recommend antacids as a first-line treatment for mild to moderate symptoms, boosting their use in the United States.

The antacid market also benefits from new product launches and strategic partnerships within the industry. For example, in August 2021, SPI Pharma, a global leader in antacid actives, collaborated with Azelis Americas. This partnership led to Marcor, a subsidiary of Azelis Americas, distributing SPI’s products in the U.S., while Azelis Canada’s Pharma Division managed distribution in Canada. These collaborations enhance market presence and stimulate innovation, contributing to the market's expansion.

Antacids Market Dynamics

The antacids market is a dynamic and evolving sector within the broader pharmaceutical and OTC healthcare industry. Driven by the increasing prevalence of GERD, peptic ulcers, and other acid-related disorders, the demand for antacids has seen substantial growth. The market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including both prescription and non-prescription formulations, which cater to varying degrees of severity and patient preferences.

Innovation plays a significant role in shaping the antacids market. Companies are continuously investing in research and development to create new and improved formulations that offer enhanced efficacy, faster relief, or extended duration of action. Additionally, the rise of natural and organic antacids is reflective of the growing consumer preference for holistic and less synthetic treatments. This trend is further supported by increasing awareness of the side effects associated with traditional antacids and a shift towards preventive healthcare.

Geographical dynamics also influence the market landscape. In developed regions like North America and Europe, the antacids market is well-established with high levels of market penetration and a broad spectrum of available products. Conversely, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth due to rising disposable incomes, increasing healthcare awareness, and a higher prevalence of digestive disorders. However, these regions also face challenges such as regulatory hurdles and varying levels of healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive strategies in the antacids market are diverse, including product differentiation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Major players are focusing on strengthening their market presence through extensive distribution networks and leveraging digital platforms for marketing and consumer engagement. Additionally, collaborations with healthcare providers and investment in educational initiatives about digestive health are becoming increasingly common strategies to capture and retain market share.

In summary, the antacids market is influenced by a blend of evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and geographical disparities. Companies that can navigate these factors effectively while addressing the increasing demand for innovative and natural solutions are well-positioned to thrive in this competitive landscape.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Antacids Market CAGR ~4% Antacids Market Size by 2034 USD 8.8 Billion Key Antacids Companies Bionova, Bayer AG, Haleon, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, GSK plc, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation., SPI Pharma, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Phantom Pharmaceuticals, Procter & Gamble, McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin, and others

Antacids Market Assessment

Antacids Market Segmentation Antacids Market Segmentation By Type: Aluminum Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Magnesium Trisilicate, and Others Antacids Market Segmentation By Route of Formulation: Liquid, Tablets, Others Antacids Market Segmentation By Route of Application: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion, and Others Antacids Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Hypermarket/Supermarket, and E-Commerce Antacids Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Antacids Market Report Introduction 2 Antacids Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Antacids Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Antacids Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Antacids Market Layout 8 Antacids Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

