Winners of 2024 GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By GeorgiaCIO

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgiaCIO, chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, announced the winners of its 2024 ORBIE® Awards. GeorgiaCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate & Lifetime Achievement. The Awards were presented at the GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards at The Hotel at Avalon.

“Great CIOs know technology moves fast, and connected leaders move faster, which makes the ORBIE® Awards significant,” said Brian Benn, GeorgiaCIO Chair. “Winners are selected by CIOs who understand the demands of technology leadership. GeorgiaCIO ORBIE® Awards recognize the leadership excellence of CIOs transforming Georgia’s economy.”

The 2024 GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Bill VanCuren, President, BVC Advisors LLC, received the Lifetime Achievement ORBIE.

›› Juan Perez, EVP & CIO, Salesforce, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Suzi Connor, CIO, CDC, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Alan Stukalsky, CIO, Randstad North America, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Jake Elson, VP, CIO, Interface, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $1.2 billion annual revenue.

›› Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information, Technology, & Product Officer, Clario, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Arun Kandel, CIO, Southern Poverty Law Center, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Bill VanCuren, President, BVC Advisors LLC, who was interviewed by Marcia Calleja-Matsko, CIO, OneDigital. Over 700 guests attended, representing leading Georgia organizations and their technology partners.

The 2024 GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Google Cloud, Kanini, Lumen, Palo Alto Networks, & Slalom Consulting

›› Gold sponsors: Capgemeni, Deloitte, Fortinet, iVision, & Verinext

›› Silver sponsors: Big Panda, Cloudflare, HCL Tech, McKinsey & Company, Mulesoft, Tata Consultancy Services, & Zscaler

›› Bronze sponsors: AHEAD, Amdocs, Between Pixels, Blue Wave, Booz Allen Hamilton, Bullhorn, Celsior, Comcast, Genpact, HCL Tech, Infosys, Island, Juniper Networks, MicroStrategy, Moveworks, PwC, RedEye Network Solutions, Stefanini, & T-Mobile

›› Media partner: Atlanta Business Chronicle

›› National Partner: Year Up United

›› About GeorgiaCIO

GeorgiaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Georgia chief information officers. GeorgiaCIO is one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

GeorgiaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

›› About Inspire Leadership Network

The preeminent executive peer leadership network of c-suite technology and security leaders. With over 1,700 members across over 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve in c-level leadership of public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

