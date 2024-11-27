Mobile VoIP Market to surpass USD 73.4 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile VoIP Market was valued at USD 31.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 73.4 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The widespread accessibility of smartphones has turned these devices into essential communication tools, providing easy access to VoIP applications for millions worldwide. As smartphone penetration and mobile internet speeds accelerate, the market’s growth is fueled by user demand for cost-effective and efficient communication solutions. The integration of VoIP capabilities within popular messaging and social media platforms is also boosting market expansion, allowing users to seamlessly switch between voice, video calls, and messaging within a single application. This one-stop communication convenience attracts a broad user base, driving significant adoption.

In terms of platform, the mobile VoIP market is divided into Android OS, iOS, Windows OS, and others. The Android OS segment led the market in 2023, capturing over 65% of the share, and is projected to exceed USD 50 billion by 2032. Android’s dominance is attributed to its extensive global reach, affordability across various devices, and open-source architecture, which encourages a diverse ecosystem of VoIP applications. Android’s incorporation with Google facilities and compatibility with multiple third-party apps enhance user experience and overall functionality, further contributing to its market share.

The mobile VoIP market is also segmented by service, including video and voice calls, messaging, and file sharing. Video and voice calls accounted for around 48% of the market share in 2023, largely due to the high demand for real-time communication. As smartphones and faster internet connections become more accessible, users gravitate toward platforms offering smooth voice and video experiences for personal and professional interactions. The growing trend of remote work and virtual meetings has amplified the need for VoIP solutions that support quality video conferencing and voice calls, solidifying the segment’s market position.

Regionally, the North American mobile VoIP market held over 33% in 2023 and is anticipated to surpass USD 25 billion by 2032. High smartphone adoption rates and advanced internet infrastructure in the U.S. are key contributors to this growth. The demand for VoIP services has risen significantly with the shift to remote work as businesses adopt these platforms for seamless communication and collaboration. This robust demand is met by leading VoIP providers who deliver reliable and high-quality video and voice calling solutions tailored to individual users and businesses, driving market growth in North America.

Companies including 8x8, Apple, Cisco Systems, Facebook (Meta), Google, GoTo Connect, Microsoft, Nextiva, Twilio, Zoom Video Communications are some firms working in mobile VoIP industry.

