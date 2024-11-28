Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 November 2024

Announcement no. 44/2024



RTX’s financial outlook for 2024/25 reflects limited market visibility as the industry as a whole is facing significant short-term uncertainty, compounded by macro-economic and geopolitical factors.

RTX’s financial outlook for 2024/25 is:

Revenue DKK 490-520 million

EBITDA DKK 0-20 million

EBIT DKK -35 to -15 million





Assumptions for the outlook for 2024/25:

Customer focus on avoiding inventory, which is reflected in short order horizons.

No material changes in competitive situation and market landscape.

RTX revenue driven by a combination of product sales to existing customers and ramp up of new products to both existing and new customers.

Component and logistic costs are expected to have limited overall impact as the supply situation is normalizing, and we continue to focus on cost optimization.

Capacity costs are expected to be impacted by inflationary pressures but counterbalanced by cost savings.





RTX continues to expand the customer portfolio, in order to diversify the risk and establishing a more robust portfolio across segments.

Long-term ambition

RTX’s long-term ambition of reaching total revenue of DKK 1 billion and an EBITDA margin above 16% through growth in all three business segments remains intact. However, achieving these milestones in 2025/26, which was the original aspiration, is no longer realistic. The current uncertainty and lack of visibility prevents RTX from setting a new specific year for achieving the ambition at this stage.

RTX announces its annual report for 2023/24 on 28 November 2024.

Enquiries and further information:

CFO Mille Tram Lux, Chair Peter Thostrup, Tel. +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment