Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 November 2024
RTX’s financial outlook for 2024/25 reflects limited market visibility as the industry as a whole is facing significant short-term uncertainty, compounded by macro-economic and geopolitical factors.
RTX’s financial outlook for 2024/25 is:
- Revenue DKK 490-520 million
- EBITDA DKK 0-20 million
- EBIT DKK -35 to -15 million
Assumptions for the outlook for 2024/25:
- Customer focus on avoiding inventory, which is reflected in short order horizons.
- No material changes in competitive situation and market landscape.
- RTX revenue driven by a combination of product sales to existing customers and ramp up of new products to both existing and new customers.
- Component and logistic costs are expected to have limited overall impact as the supply situation is normalizing, and we continue to focus on cost optimization.
- Capacity costs are expected to be impacted by inflationary pressures but counterbalanced by cost savings.
RTX continues to expand the customer portfolio, in order to diversify the risk and establishing a more robust portfolio across segments.
Long-term ambition
RTX’s long-term ambition of reaching total revenue of DKK 1 billion and an EBITDA margin above 16% through growth in all three business segments remains intact. However, achieving these milestones in 2025/26, which was the original aspiration, is no longer realistic. The current uncertainty and lack of visibility prevents RTX from setting a new specific year for achieving the ambition at this stage.
RTX announces its annual report for 2023/24 on 28 November 2024.
