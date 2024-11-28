Notice on the amendment of venue of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB to be held on 4th December 2024

As announced on 11 November 2024, AUGA group, AB (hereinafter - the “Company”), by the decision of the Board, initiates the restructuring process of the Company and convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will be held on 4 December 2024, 10:00 a.m. (hereinafter - the “Meeting”). The Company hereby gives notice of the change of venue of the Meeting.

The venue of the Meeting – hotel Best Western, Konstitucijos ave. 14, Vilnius.

Other information about the Meeting remains unchanged.

Contacts:

AUGA group, AB CEO

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340



