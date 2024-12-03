CASINOTRAC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM INSTALLED AT THE JACKPOT CROSSING CASINO OF CARSON CITY NEVADA

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackpot Crossing Casino in Carson City Nevada has chosen to replace their existing Casino Management System (CMS) with Table Trac Inc.’s (OTCQX: TBTC) CasinoTrac system.

Jackpot Crossing Casino is a popular entertainment destination located at 1897 N Edmonds Drive in Carson City, NV, offering a variety of gaming options for visitors to enjoy. With a welcoming atmosphere and diverse selection of games, Jackpot Crossing Casino provides a fun and exciting experience for guests looking to test their luck

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc. said “Genuine responsiveness to our casino customer’s needs from our support and development teams is building a better ownership experience for our casino customers. U.S. based experts that solve problems helps CasinoTrac build and maintain an ever growing number of casino customers. We are proud to be recognized for this by Stillwater Gaming.”

“Table Trac is a special company in today’s environment. Unlike so many other companies who are distracted and focused on their own interests, Table Trac is focused on the operators and more importantly the casino guests.” Said Scott Tate, Stillwater Gaming, LLC.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry.

Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.