Amesite Announces NurseMagic™ Meets HIPAA Requirements for Enterprise Customers

Company Provides Out-of-the-Box AI Services for $330 Billion Revenue Home Health and Home Care Industries

DETROIT, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for B2C and B2B markets, announced today the company’s app, NurseMagic™, has executed infrastructure and business practices to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Amesite’s proprietary AI-powered platform enables an outstanding user experience, providing on-the-job assistance to care provider management and frontline staff. Over 27 different professions are currently using the app, following a period of rapid growth since its public launch just six (6) months ago. NurseMagic™ is an ideal solution for healthcare organizations aiming to provide secure, dependable, and ratified AI tools to their teams.

"There are many thousands of care organizations, including corporations with hundreds of franchise locations that represent individual buyers, who are not leveraging the power of AI. This is because their EHR and EMR systems rely on outdated, manual processes, and public AI tools fail to meet the necessary performance and regulatory standards." said Brandon Owens, VP of Sales. “Our easy-to-use app enables every single employee in the business to create perfect documentation and get 24/7 guidance to provide care, aligning with necessary regulatory practices. Our customers improve patient and client care, reduce costs and drive revenue on Day One.”

Amesite’s comprehensive approach to security includes:

Secure Development Practices : Amesite enforces secure coding practices, including encryption for data both at rest and in transit, so that all software and infrastructure partners meet stringent security and compliance standards.

: Amesite enforces secure coding practices, including encryption for data both at rest and in transit, so that all software and infrastructure partners meet stringent security and compliance standards. Strict Access Controls : Access to Protected Health Information (PHI) is restricted to authorized personnel only.

: Access to Protected Health Information (PHI) is restricted to authorized personnel only. Automated Monitoring : Continuous monitoring systems are employed to respond to evolving threats.

: Continuous monitoring systems are employed to respond to evolving threats. Employee Training: All team members undergo regular HIPAA and security training to maintain awareness and adherence to best practices.

"We operate in a highly regulated industry where protecting sensitive data is both essential and a key strength. Aligning to HIPAA requirements means more than just meeting legal requirements—it reflects our commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of our clients and their patients. This focus on security and privacy not only supports our relationships, but also strengthens our market position and creates long-term value for both our clients and investors," said Kalie Wortinger, Senior Manager of Engineering.

"At Amesite, we see data privacy and security not just as requirements, but as opportunities to lead the transformation of healthcare," said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite. "The healthcare industry demands more than generic, public-facing tools like Gemini and ChatGPT, which do not meet critical standards for privacy and compliance. With NurseMagic™, we deliver an AI-driven platform that is purpose-built to address these challenges — empowering providers to work smarter, improve outcomes, and navigate a complex regulatory landscape with confidence. Our vision is to become the leading provider of secure, intelligent solutions in healthcare, driving growth for our partners and capturing significant market share in this very large and rapidly-growing industry."

Amesite has previously announced that their AI technology successfully passed NCLEX model questions with a 93% accuracy rate and that the underlying technology it uses passes the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) with 91% accuracy —significantly outperforming the average doctor’s pass rate of 76%.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

