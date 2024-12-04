Complete 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Coverage Available On TuneIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, is bringing Big 12 fans free coverage of the 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship, featuring the Iowa State Cyclones and Arizona State Sun Devils. The championship game kicks off on Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m. CT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with pre-game coverage available all week long on Big 12 Radio.

Big 12 Radio, TuneIn’s free 24/7 Conference-branded audio station in partnership with the Big 12 Conference, is hosting extended pre-game coverage throughout the week on the station's flagship morning show, Big 12 Today. Hosts Ari Temkin and James Westling will also host a special Big 12 Today pre-game broadcast from AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 7 starting at 8 a.m. CT through kickoff.

“The Big 12 Championship game is living up to the hype, fueled by new season rivalries and an intense tiebreaker,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “And Big 12 Radio is bringing fans unparalleled access to everything happening across the Conference, including key interviews and expert analysis to get fans ready for game day.”

The 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship live game coverage will be available on Big 12 Radio as the ‘Game of the Week.’ The national broadcast will also be available to fans for free through ESPN Radio on TuneIn. For hometown coverage, local broadcasts for Iowa State and Arizona State are available as part of the TuneIn Premium subscription. TuneIn Premium features the most in-depth sports coverage of any live-streaming audio service with full-season coverage of 100+ Division 1 NCAA football and men’s and women’s basketball programs, including all sixteen (16) Big 12 member schools.

This year’s matchup marks a remarkable first season for Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference, having beat expectations to finish 10-2 following a 3-9 record last year. Iowa State is also making a historic run with its first-ever 10-win season, marking the second time in school history that they will head to the Big 12 Championship Game as they look to win their first football championship.

Big 12 Radio is available exclusively on TuneIn via the TuneIn app and browser, as well as 200+ connected devices. TuneIn is the world’s largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify audio entertainment around the world. TuneIn’s technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices, so fans can listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.

To learn more about TuneIn and its coverage of the Big 12 Conference, please visit tunein.com/big12radio .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .

About The Big 12 Conference:

The Big 12 enters its 29th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape. Starting Aug. 2, 2024, the Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 87 team NCAA national championships, and 764 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.