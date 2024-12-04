Pacvue’s Melissa Burdick Takes Gold Stevie as Most Innovative Woman in Advertising and Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce operations, actionable insights and advanced measurement, today announced that President and Co-founder Melissa Burdick has been recognized with the Gold Stevie as the “Most Innovative Woman in Advertising/Marketing” in Stevie’s 2024 Women in Business Awards.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

“We are so fortunate to have Melissa on our team. Her vision and passion for retail media fuels our innovation and extends our leadership position in the ecommerce world. No individual is more deserving of this global recognition and we thank the Stevie’s for shining a light on the achievements of one of the industry’s most impressive leaders. Congratulations Melissa,” said Rahul Choraria, CEO of Pacvue.

Based on Melissa’s achievements over the past year, she was recognized as the most innovative woman in advertising/marketing for her track record of working within the Pacvue organization and with partners to prioritize innovation, as demonstrated by new product launches that drive the industry forward. This included:

Recent AI integrations across the entire Pacvue suite of products

Impactful new partnerships driving industrywide transformation, working with companies including Instacart and GroupM

Selected as a beta partner for Amazon’s AI-powered Image Generator under Melissa’s charter



This is Melissa’s second Stevie in recent years, following a 2022 gold award win for entrepreneur of the year in the software category in the American Business Awards.

Melissa is committed to driving the industry forward through both innovation and awareness. In her spare time, she hosts The Exit podcast, where she talks with founders, executives and agency leaders about their journey to partnering or merging with another company to take their business to the next level. Listeners gain valuable tips on building and scaling companies directly from today’s top voices in retail media. Episodes are available on Pacvue.com .

Visit Pacvue.com to learn about its latest commerce solutions and recent company developments.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .