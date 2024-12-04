Allsup Named To Top 10 Largest Veteran-Owned Businesses In Metro St. Louis

Belleville, Illinois, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of nationwide disability services, including the Allsup Veterans AppealsSM and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journals’ Largest Veteran-Owned Businesses List, ranking No. 7 on the 2024 list.

“This recognition by the St. Louis Business Journal reflects our ongoing commitment to serving veterans in our communities and nationwide,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA), a service for veterans seeking service-connected disability benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The St. Louis Business Journal recognizes the largest veteran-owned businesses in the region based on their size, impact and contributions to the community. “As a veteran-founded company, we understand the challenges faced by those transitioning to civilian life,” Buchanan said. “Our mission is to provide the expertise and resources veterans need to secure the disability compensation benefits they have earned through their service.”

The inclusion of Allsup LLC on this prominent list highlights its leadership in the area of veterans services. The VA significantly revamped its appeals process with the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017. In the years since, Allsup Veterans Appeals and its VA-accredited Claims Agents have been working to help veterans navigate this evolving VA disability compensation program. In addition, Allsup helps veterans through the complex SSDI application and appeals process, which includes identifying those veterans who are eligible for the Wounded Warriors program and receive expedited disability claim processing from the Social Security Administration.

“We work to make a difference for veterans and our professionals demonstrate expertise, dedication to providing solutions and offering true help on their behalf,” said Steve Perrigo, Allsup vice president of Sales and Marketing. “As a veteran-founded organization, we take pride in supporting our fellow service members. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the meaningful impact we strive to make every day.”

Allsup Veterans Appeals’ team of VA-accredited Claims Agents specializes in helping veterans navigate the complexities of the VA appeals process and has a 95% success rate. The AVA team offers tailored guidance to help veterans secure higher disability ratings, appeal claims decisions, and access life-changing benefits. “Veterans deserve a straightforward path to securing the benefits they have earned,” Buchanan said. “Our experienced, veteran-led team is committed to helping veterans avoid common pitfalls and strengthen their claims for the best possible outcomes.”

As demand for VA benefits continues to rise, AVA equips veterans with the expertise to address these issues and streamline the VA review process, enhancing their chances of a favorable decision. AVA’s mission is to help veterans quickly secure the compensation they’ve earned. Allsup’s VA-accredited Claims Agents assist at crucial points in the appeals process, whether service connection is denied, a notice of disagreement needs filing or a supplemental claim or higher-level review is required.

For veterans navigating both VA and SSDI claims, Allsup provides expert support to help them receive the full range of benefits available through their military service and employment.

For those veterans seeking a higher rating or filing a disability appeal, visit Allsup.com/veterans or call 1-888-372-1190 to connect with VA-accredited Claims Agents for assistance with your VA disability claim.



ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com/Veterans and follow @Allsup on X.

