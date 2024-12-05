Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of subordinated bonds

Landsbankinn will offer new series of subordinated bonds, LBANK T2I 36, for sale via auction held on Thursday 12 December at 15:00.

An inflation-linked subordinated series will be offered for sale that counts towards Tier 2 capital. The bonds bear fixed interest rates payable annually and have a maturity in June 2036 with a call option in June 2031 and on every subsequent interest payment date thereafter (11.5NC6.5).

The auction is a Dutch auction, where bonds will be offered at the same price, determined by the highest yield accepted in the auction. Landsbankinn reserves the right to accept any bid, either partially or in full, or to reject any bid, either partially or in full. Expected settlement date is 19 December 2024,

The offering is not intended for retail investors.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.