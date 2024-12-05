Further Partners with Alloy for Public Relations and Integrated Marketing Support

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alloy, the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands, announced that Further, a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, has selected the firm as its agency of record. Alloy has been entrusted with designing a comprehensive public relations and lead generation program that elevates the Further brand as a critical leader in helping today’s premier companies find new business opportunities, make smart decisions, and drive business impact.

Further, at a pivotal point following a rebrand and acquisition, sought an integrated marketing partner to help communicate its evolution from marketing services to a data-driven SaaS and services provider. With an emphasis on delivering value across multiple industries, Further is a leader in the AI and cloud landscape by leveraging data to empower clients to “own the unknown.”

“Alloy’s experience in PR and performance marketing made them the ideal partner as we continue to expand into new verticals,” said Cassy MacDonald, Head of Marketing at Further. “Their understanding of our sectors and approach to crafting compelling narratives is already proving to be invaluable as we seek to elevate our brand and connect with key decision-makers across industries.”

Alloy will focus on a fully integrated marketing approach, delivering tailored PR, content and performance marketing strategies aimed at connecting Further’s expertise in AI and data with the needs of enterprise buyers across five key verticals: healthcare, financial services, higher education, high-tech, and B2C. This vertical-specific approach enables Further to engage with target audiences through multiple touchpoints, increasing visibility and driving demand.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Further as it continues to evolve and innovate its use of AI to turn data into actionable insights,” said Melissa Baratta, Senior Vice President of Alloy. “Leveraging our deep experience with B2B tech buyers across a range of industries and our ability to drive results through integrated PR and marketing programs, we’ll help the company build stronger customer relationships and establish it as a trusted leader in AI, data, and cloud solutions.”

Alloy’s deep roots in technology, integrated marketing and public relations enable the agency to create bold narratives that resonate with buyers, boards, media and influencers alike, positioning its clients as visionaries and thought leaders. Interested in learning more? Contact Alloy today.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. As a Premier Google Marketing and Cloud Partner, we leverage our deep expertise in the Google Cloud ecosystem to help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It’s time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That’s why many of the world’s leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it’s how we’ve earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.™