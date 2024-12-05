So Much Culture, So Little Time: The Palm Beaches are a Cultural Escape for Every Passion

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Florida's Cultural Capital®, The Palm Beaches offer a vibrant destination for travelers seeking to be inspired by arts and culture this 2024-2025 Season. Beyond the warm weather and stunning 47 miles of beaches, The Palm Beaches provide experiences designed to enrich personal passions. Visitors can explore captivating history and art exhibitions, world-class symphonies, renowned theater performances, and cultural insights that bridge the past and present.

From timeless musicals like The Sound of Music at the Lake Worth Playhouse to dynamic concerts from the Palm Beach Symphony and an incredible variety of performances at the award-winning Maltz Jupiter Theatre, the arts thrive in The Palm Beaches. This cultural hub offers both classic and contemporary performances, making it the perfect destination for anyone passionate about the arts.

History buffs will find compelling experiences throughout the region, where a rich historical backdrop complements the vibrant arts scene. Exhibitions will celebrate Palm Beach’s unique history through never-before-seen images of Palm Beach society by renowned photographer Slim Aarons at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, as well as a fascinating look at local tourism through the years at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

For those passionate about the environment and wellness, The Palm Beaches provide abundant opportunities to connect with nature and themselves. From yoga classes to support wildlife and well-being at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center to meditative walks and traditional tea ceremonies at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, many ways exist to embrace wellness and eco-conscious living.

In The Palm Beaches, art, culture, history, and nature converge, creating a destination where diverse passions unite. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County (CCPBC) is proud to share a preview of arts and culture events happening this 2024-2025 season. For more information, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

For the Performing Arts Enthusiast

Lake Worth Playhouse (Lake Worth Beach): The Lake Worth Playhouse occupies the former Oakley Theatre, the oldest building on the register of the Art Deco Society of Palm Beach County. It was constructed by Lucien and Clarence Oakley, two brothers who came to South Florida from Illinois on the wave of movie mania that was sweeping the country in the early 1920s. Their dream was to build a movie palace and vaudeville house. Today, the Playhouse is proud to offer a variety of mainstream and alternative programming, both live and on film. December 2024 marks 100 years since the theater’s opening.

The Sound of Music (showing from January 17, 2025 through February 2, 2025): The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, The Sound of Music is one of the world’s most beloved musicals. With cherished songs like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title number, it won five Tony Awards, while the film version won five Academy Awards. Tickets and more information here.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre (Jupiter): The not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre is Florida’s largest award-winning regional theater and one of the southeast’s preeminent professional theaters, committed to production and education through its collaborations with local and national artists.

Disney’s Frozen, The Broadway Musical (showing from January 7, 2025 through 26, 2025) : Be transported to a winter wonderland with Disney’s Frozen, The Broadway Musical! Join Elsa, Anna, and their lovable friends on an epic adventure filled with whimsical sets, powerful songs, dazzling costumes, and Disney magic. Tickets and more information here.

NEWLY-OPENED The Island Theatre: The Island Theatre, an intimate black-box space adjacent to the main stage of Maltz Jupiter Theatre, opened in October 2024 after years of development. The $5 million, 198-seat theater specializes in diversified programming that revolutionizes the cultural landscape of Jupiter. The lineup includes cabaret-style shows, concerts, and more. Tickets and more information here. Jingle Jams Series : Enjoy fast-paced dialogue and holiday sing-alongs with Dueling Yule-ing Pianos on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Experience holiday favorites by a nine-piece string ensemble in Classic Christmas by Candlelight on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Groove to soulful renditions of Christmas hits with a nine-piece jazz orchestra in the Jazzy Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information here. Cabaret Series : Celebrate Bette Midler's career with Bette Midler: Bathhouse to Broadway on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Enjoy romantic classics and Italian arias with Anthony Nunziata in Amore! on Friday, February 14, 2025, featuring a VIP Valentine's Day package. Experience soulful jazz standards with Mikayla Smith in Somewhere Between Jazz, Blues, and You on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

The Island Theatre, an intimate black-box space adjacent to the main stage of Maltz Jupiter Theatre, opened in October 2024 after years of development. The $5 million, 198-seat theater specializes in diversified programming that revolutionizes the cultural landscape of Jupiter. The lineup includes cabaret-style shows, concerts, and more. Tickets and more information here.

Palm Beach Symphony (West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida’s premier orchestra, known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to the community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater Palm Beaches community through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano, and conducted by Gerard Schwarz . (January 13, 2025 at 7:30pm, Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts): Palm Beach Symphony welcomes piano virtuoso Jean-Yves Thibaudet, performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, a thrilling homage to the jazz age rhythms Ravel discovered during his trip to America. Maestro Gerard Schwarz leads the Symphony in the inspirational blue cathedral by three-time Grammy-winner Jennifer Higdon, which sweeps listeners away in a celebration of the soul. Tickets and more information here.

Gil Shaham, violin, and conducted by Gerard Schwarz (February 6, 2025 at 7:30pm, Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts): Palm Beach Symphony welcomes acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major, the great composer's only violin concerto. Maestro Gerard Schwarz leads the orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D Major, "Titan," celebrated for its journey from a pastoral opening through youthful joy and life's inevitable end to an exuberant finale. Tickets and more information here.

For the History Buff

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach): The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, a stunning oasis located adjacent to the Intercoastal Waterway, boast nine monumental garden sculptures, more than 250 tropical plants, and 100 different sculptures and works of art. The Gardens represent Ann Norton’s commitment to conservation and the preservation of a quiet retreat in the midst of a burgeoning city.

Slim Aarons: Gold Coast (on view until January 26, 2025): George ‘Slim’ Aarons (1916-2006) was the 20th Century’s premier lifestyle photographer. A WWII combat photographer turned magazine photojournalist, Aarons built a 40-year career living his mantra to photograph “attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places.” Slim Aarons: Gold Coast will feature dozens of celebrated works alongside a selection of never-before-seen images recently pulled from his archive, including many of Palm Beach icon Lilly Pulitzer. Pulitzer, who has coined the originator of American resort wear, celebrates 65 years this year, and the brand will showcase unique one-of-a-kind pieces alongside Aarons’ archival images. Tickets and more information here.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): When it was completed in 1902, Whitehall, Henry Flagler’s Gilded Age estate in Palm Beach, was hailed by the New York Herald as “more wonderful than any palace in Europe, grander and more magnificent than any other private dwelling in the world.” Today, Whitehall is a National Historic Landmark and is open to the public as the Flagler Museum, featuring guided tours, changing exhibits, and special programs.

The Ethereal Worlds of Maxfield Parrish (on view from January 21, 2025 through April 20, 2025): The Flagler Museum’s Winter 2025 exhibition, The Ethereal Worlds of Maxfield Parrish, showcases the artist’s talent for creating dreamlike scenes blending reality and reverie. Known for his work in the Golden Age of Illustration, Parrish’s style blends Romanticism and Fantasy with idealized realism, lush landscapes, and figures. His mastery of ethereal colors, particularly “Parrish Blue,” defined his surreal and fantastical vision. Tickets and more information here.

Historical Society of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach): The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to collect, preserve, and share the rich history and cultural heritage of Palm Beach County. The HSPBC maintains an extensive archive on the history of Palm Beach County, Florida, and the Caribbean. The Society maintains an active research facility through its archives, including four million photographic images, plus maps, newspapers, journals, periodicals, architectural drawings, and research files. It documents the people and events that have shaped Palm Beach County.

Wish You Were Here: Tourism in the Palm Beaches (on view through June 28, 2025): This season, the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum presents Wish You Were Here, exploring the evolution of the region’s 150-year-old tourism industry. The exhibit highlights how tourism has shaped the area from its early days as a hunting paradise to a diverse recreational hub. Visitors can engage with history through new technologies, such as viewing a 140-year-old diary or listening to jazz from the historic Sunset Lounge on their phones. The exhibit also features rare Highwaymen paintings and memorabilia from golf, tennis, and polo icons. Tickets and more information here.

The Society of the Four Arts (Palm Beach): The Society of the Four Arts is a nonprofit cultural organization founded in 1936 with a mission to inspire and engage people through the presentation of outstanding artistic programs. The Four Arts offers hundreds of events from November through April, including concerts, art exhibits, workshops, films, children’s programs, and more. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach, the 10-acre campus includes a performance hall, art gallery, state-of-the-art lifelong learning center, a library and children’s library, and beautiful sculpture gardens.

Past Forward (on view through January 19, 2025): This exhibition widens the narrative of American art history through 76 works surveying more than 3,000 years of Indigenous Art from Gilcrease Museum (Tulsa, OK), which houses one of the nation’s most comprehensive collections of Native American art. The exhibition amplifies Indigenous voices and tells the United States' story through art emphasizing Native cultures. Tickets and more information here.

For the Wellness-Focused Traveler

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Operated by the nonprofit Loxahatchee River Historical Society, the waterfront lighthouse and grounds exhibits feature over 5,000 years of regional history. Visit the Lighthouse & Museum for specialized guided tours, sunset and moonrise tours, Lighthouse Explorer’s Club and other engaging experiences.

Twilight Yoga (Mondays at 7pm): Join a serene yoga experience where wellness and nature converge. Set against breathtaking sunset views over the water, this all-level class offers the perfect opportunity to relax and reconnect. Embrace mindfulness, restore balance, and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the Jupiter Inlet. Tickets and more information here.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach): Loggerhead Marinelife Center is an educational and ocean conservation facility that houses various exhibits, live sea turtles, and other coastal creatures. With more than 300,000 visitors each year, its goal is to promote the conservation of ocean ecosystems with a particular focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles.

Sunrise Yoga on Loggerhead Sky Deck (Saturdays at 7am; December 7, 2024, January 4, February 8, March 1, April 12, 2025): Experience the serene beauty of the sunrise over the ocean while breathing in the fresh, salty air. This morning flow session is designed to bring the community together in a peaceful and inspiring setting. The class is family-friendly and suitable for all levels, making it an inclusive experience. Not only will you rejuvenate your mind and body, but you will also be supporting a great cause, as funds raised from the class will benefit the Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Connect with nature, find your flow, and contribute to marine conservation efforts. Signups take place through the Breathe Salt Yoga website here with three donation options ($15, $20, and $25).

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is a center for Japanese arts and culture in South Florida. The only museum in the United States dedicated to Japanese living culture, the museum features more than 7,000 Japanese art objects and artifacts, as well as more than 200 textile pieces and fine art acquisitions. The 16 acres that surround the Morikami’s two museum buildings include expansive Japanese gardens with strolling paths, a world-class bonsai collection, and lakes teeming with koi and other wildlife.

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Saturdays at 1pm, Cost: $60 (Morikami Member: $55) Advance Registration Required): Expand upon your knowledge of the Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. Tickets and more information here.

Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest botanical garden. With a mission to inspire and educate through nature and a history spanning more than 40 years, the garden is a hidden gem in the heart of The Palm Beaches. Visitors to this 20-acre tropical oasis will see an acclaimed collection of 25 display gardens containing more than 7,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants.

Forest Bathing: Nature Therapy Immersion & Tea Ceremony with Certified Nature Therapy Guide Kathy Andio (Weekends at 10am, Cost: $25 (Members $20)): Forest Bathing, also known as “Nature Therapy,” is an immersive experience in nature designed to reset your outlook on life. This sensory practice disconnects you from technology and reconnects you with nature, fostering peace, relaxation, and presence. Participants slow down to engage their senses—seeing sunlight through leaves, smelling flowers, and feeling the gentle wind. The experience concludes with a tea ceremony, connecting like-minded nature lovers. Scientifically proven to boost immunity, lift depression, reduce stress, and improve sleep, Forest Bathing highlights the importance of daily time in nature for overall well-being. Tickets and more information here.

Tai Chi with Josefina McMahon (Saturdays in December at 9:15am, Cost: $25 (Members $20)): This Tai Chi course focuses on enhancing internal aspects of Tai Chi to amplify Qi (Life Energy) and promote well-being. Participants will learn the Internal Principles of Tai Chi—Song (loosening), Jing (mental quietude), Chen (sinking of the dan-tien), and Huo (agility)—which are essential for balance and healing. Additionally, the class introduces the Yang Style Tai Chi Form, further enriching the practice and nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. Tickets and more information here.

