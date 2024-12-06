Alexander Guseff Appointed CEO of Layer 1 Blockchain Tectum

In his new role, Alexander Guseff, the visionary founder and architect of Tectum’s groundbreaking technology, will spearhead the company’s mission to revolutionize blockchain scalability and expand its fee-less, high-speed transaction solutions globally.

This leadership transition underscores Tectum’s commitment to scaling its blockchain platform and strengthening its position as a leader in fee-less, instant transaction solutions.

Dubai, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tectum, recognized as the world’s fastest Layer-1 blockchain, has announced a significant leadership change, with Alexander Guseff, the company’s founder and lead architect, assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer. Alexander succeeds David Track, who will now transition into an advisory role, providing ongoing support to the company.

This strategic leadership transition underscores Tectum's commitment to advancing blockchain technology and delivering innovative solutions to the global market.

Alexander Guseff has been the visionary force behind Tectum's groundbreaking technology, spearheading the development of the platform’s innovative features, including SoftNote , the world’s first fee-less instant digital cash solution. SoftNote enables fee-less, scalable transactions, facilitating the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies and digital payments.

Alexander’s contributions to blockchain technology have been showcased at global platforms such as Blockchain Life and the BRICS IFE Forum, solidifying his reputation as a leader in the industry. His strategic focus on marketing, product development, and community engagement continues to guide Tectum’s mission to transform digital payments.



Speaking about his new role, Alexander said, “I’m honored to step into this role to advance Tectum’s vision of delivering cutting-edge blockchain solutions to a global audience. I am deeply committed to shaping the future of digital transactions and ensuring that our technology remains at the forefront of the blockchain revolution. Together with our talented team, I am excited to take Tectum to new heights.”



This leadership change comes at a time of significant recognition for Tectum. In September 2024, the company was honored with the " Best Blockchain Innovation " award at the Leaders in Fintech Awards. Alex’s technical expertise and unwavering dedication to the company’s mission make him the natural choice to lead Tectum into its next phase of growth and innovation.

-END-

About Tectum:

Tectum is transforming digital payments with the world’s fastest Layer-1 blockchain, capable of 3.5 million transactions per second. By enabling fee-free, wallet-less, transaction-less, borderless, and instant payments through its innovative SoftNote technology, Tectum bridges cryptocurrencies with real-world usability, making digital payments as practical as cash.

Tectum empowers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to become truly spendable for everyday use, breaking barriers to adoption and enabling seamless micropayments. Its ecosystem includes the Tectum Emission Token ($TET) for SoftNote minting, as well as quantum-proof authentication (XFA) for unparalleled security.

A subsidiary of Crispmind Ltd., Tectum is committed to creating scalable, secure, and inclusive solutions that redefine how value is exchanged globally. To learn more, visit www.tectum.io