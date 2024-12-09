The U.S. Fertility Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of Usd 8.7 Bn By 2033, At 5.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The U.S. Fertility Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

At present, this market has been a growing market for fertility in the United States due to increased cases of infertility, delayed childbearing among women, and technological development. This market is defined by services such as in vitro fertilization, oocyte preservation, as well as fertility storage in patients with cancer.

The availability of health reforms and insurance as well as favorable legislation in some states has increased the accessibility of fertility solutions while changing social perceptions of family formation and development play wider roles towards the market growth.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services are currently more prominent, mainly due to key players increasing their prioritization of effective technology platforms and patient-centric solutions to improve success rates for patients.

Important Insights

Market Size: The U.S. fertility market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 8.7 billion by 2033.

Offering Segment Analysis: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is expected to lead the offering segment, accounting for over 27.1% of the market share in 2024, due to its effectiveness in addressing infertility issues.

End-User Segment Analysis: Fertility clinics are predicted to dominate the end-user segment, holding 36.0% of the market share in 2024.

Key Players: Major players in the U.S. fertility market include Boston IVF, Shady Grove Fertility, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM), Prelude Fertility, and Reproductive Medicine Associates.

Market Growth Rate: The U.S. fertility market is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends

Delayed Parenthood: A rising number of people and couples are putting off having children because of job opportunities and income, which in turn leads to the need for IVF.

A rising number of people and couples are putting off having children because of job opportunities and income, which in turn leads to the need for IVF. Rising Infertility Rates: Fixed factors, lifestyle changes demographics, and increasing prevalence of obesity thus boosting the infertility figures for both males and; this leads to the need for ART services.

Fixed factors, lifestyle changes demographics, and increasing prevalence of obesity thus boosting the infertility figures for both males and; this leads to the need for ART services. Technological Advancements: Advancements in genetic tests, embryo freezing techniques, and real-time monitoring of embryos have made significant differences in fertility treatments making success rates and treatment results.

Advancements in genetic tests, embryo freezing techniques, and real-time monitoring of embryos have made significant differences in fertility treatments making success rates and treatment results. Fertility Preservation: Egg freezing as a fertility preservation service continues to gain popularity among more people including cancer patients hence contributing to the expansion of the market.

The U.S. Fertility Market: Competitive Landscape

The fertility market in the United States is quite saturated, with large players who include Boston IVF, Shady Grove Fertility, Prelude Fertility, as well as CCRM. Emphasizing new exciting products such as gene testing and other patient-centered technologies, these firms aim to enhance results for clients.

With the increasing demand for fertility services, big fertility networks are increasing their reach through acquisition and collaboration. The use of business technologies is one approach that is fixed with performers increasing their service offers in real-time embryo monitoring to cultivate a competitive advantage over rivals.

Some of the prominent market players:

Boston IVF

Shady Grove Fertility

Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (CCRM)

Prelude Fertility

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA)

Kindbody

New Hope Fertility Center

Inception Fertility

Extend Fertility

Pacific Fertility Center

Other Key Players

The U.S. Fertility Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 5.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 8.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By End User Regional Coverage The US

Market Analysis

Due to various factors that highlight its benefits and performance in fertility treatment, thereby Les services rendered by Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) are dominant in the fertility market as it holds 27.1% of the market share in 2024 as it has better chances of conception compared to conventional treatment, particularly if the couple has other infertility problems.

Other advancements include embryo genetic testing, embryo monitoring, and fertility preservation all of which build more reliability and success on ART. In addition, with the help of ART, the treatment may be individualized according to patient needs and preferences of individuals and couples; that is why it is a priority in choice both the side of the patient and the fertility clinics all over the country.

Growth Drivers

Expanded Insurance Coverage: Some states have also passed laws requiring insurance companies to cover fertility treatments, IVF included as part of such treatments across the country as is in the case of California as well as in New York.

Some states have also passed laws requiring insurance companies to cover fertility treatments, IVF included as part of such treatments across the country as is in the case of California as well as in New York. Growing Awareness: Awareness about infertility and the available services have gone up also due to campaigns that have been done and thus people have agreed to go for treatment.

Awareness about infertility and the available services have gone up also due to campaigns that have been done and thus people have agreed to go for treatment. Corporate Involvement: There is gains momentum through corporate organizations primarily through corporate’ employee benefits including technology companies that offer fertility benefits to their employees.

There is gains momentum through corporate organizations primarily through corporate’ employee benefits including technology companies that offer fertility benefits to their employees. Rising Disposable Income: Increased household income extends the number of consumers who can afford expensive fertility treatments leading to demand for better reproductive technologies.

Restraints

High Treatment Costs : Fertility treatments remain expensive, especially for patients without comprehensive insurance coverage, limiting access to services for lower-income individuals.

: Fertility treatments remain expensive, especially for patients without comprehensive insurance coverage, limiting access to services for lower-income individuals. Ethical Concerns: Ethical debates around embryo selection, surrogacy, and the commercialization of reproductive technologies can hinder market acceptance and growth.

Ethical debates around embryo selection, surrogacy, and the commercialization of reproductive technologies can hinder market acceptance and growth. Strict Regulatory Framework: The fertility industry faces stringent regulations, including federal and state laws, which can delay the introduction of new technologies and increase operational costs.

The fertility industry faces stringent regulations, including federal and state laws, which can delay the introduction of new technologies and increase operational costs. Success Rate Uncertainty: Despite technological advances, fertility treatment success rates can still vary widely, leading to uncertainty and patient hesitation in pursuing costly procedures.

Growth Opportunities

Untapped Markets: There is significant opportunity in underserved regions, where access to fertility clinics remains limited, allowing for expansion into new geographies.

There is significant opportunity in underserved regions, where access to fertility clinics remains limited, allowing for expansion into new geographies. Fertility Preservation Technologies: Demand for fertility preservation, such as egg freezing, continues to rise, particularly among younger individuals looking to delay family planning.

Demand for fertility preservation, such as egg freezing, continues to rise, particularly among younger individuals looking to delay family planning. Medical Tourism: As the U.S. is a leader in reproductive technology, many international patients seek ART treatments, providing growth opportunities in fertility tourism.

As the U.S. is a leader in reproductive technology, many international patients seek ART treatments, providing growth opportunities in fertility tourism. Technological Integration: New advancements, like artificial intelligence (AI) for embryo selection and genetic testing innovations, offer opportunities to improve outcomes and success rates.

The U.S. Fertility Market Segmentation

By Offering

Assisted Reproductive Technology In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination/Intrauterine Insemination (AI/IUI)

Fertility Preservation Egg Freezing Sperm Freezing Embryo Freezing

Fertility Drugs Gonadotropin Anti-estrogen Others

Surrogacy

Ovulation Induction (OI)

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Research Institutions

Recent Developments in The U.S. Fertility Market

September 2024: Several U.S. states enacted legislation expanding insurance coverage for IVF, egg freezing, and fertility preservation, significantly improving access to fertility treatments for a broader population.

Several U.S. states enacted legislation expanding insurance coverage for IVF, egg freezing, and fertility preservation, significantly improving access to fertility treatments for a broader population. August 2024: Boston IVF Fertility Network expanded its operations by launching new clinics in underserved regions, increasing accessibility to fertility treatments across various U.S. areas.

Boston IVF Fertility Network expanded its operations by launching new clinics in underserved regions, increasing accessibility to fertility treatments across various U.S. areas. July 2024: CCRM partnered with a biotechnology company to introduce real-time embryo monitoring technology, enhancing embryo selection accuracy and improving IVF success rates in their fertility clinics.

CCRM partnered with a biotechnology company to introduce real-time embryo monitoring technology, enhancing embryo selection accuracy and improving IVF success rates in their fertility clinics. June 2024: Shady Grove Fertility introduced genetic testing services designed to improve fertility treatment outcomes by detecting genetic abnormalities early in the treatment process

Shady Grove Fertility introduced genetic testing services designed to improve fertility treatment outcomes by detecting genetic abnormalities early in the treatment process May 2024: Prelude Fertility acquired a fertility clinic network in the Midwest, broadening its geographic presence and service offerings to patients across a larger region.

