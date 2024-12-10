Melexis: Launch of share buy-back program

Press release Regulated information – Inside information

Ieper, Belgium - 10 December 2024, 07.00 hrs CET





Melexis NV (Euronext Brussels: MELE) (“Melexis”) announces the launch of a share buy-back program

Melexis’ Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buy-back program of its outstanding common stock for up to 850 thousand shares for an amount of up to EUR 50 million. This follows the shareholders’ authorization granted in November 2023. The share buy-back program is scheduled to run from 11 December 2024 until 10 December 2025.

Pursuant to the shareholders’ authorization purchases will be effected at a price which will comply with the legal requirements, but which will in any case not be more than 10% below the lowest closing price of the last thirty trading days prior to the acquisition and not more than 5% above the highest closing price of the last thirty trading days prior to the acquisition.

The program will be executed adhering to best practices and will comply with relevant buy-back rules and regulations. Melexis has given a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to conduct the purchases on the regulated market Euronext Brussels. The bought back shares will be held as treasury shares.

Melexis will inform the market of the progress of the program in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.





