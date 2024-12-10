Sticker Mule To Transform ‘Vote for Trump’ Sign Into Permanent Tourist Attraction

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule plans to convert its well-known “Vote for Trump” sign into an “America Loves Trump” sign to pay tribute to President Trump and help bring tourism, people and economic activity back to Upstate, NY.

The initiative continues CEO Anthony Constantino’s efforts to promote national unity while boosting the economy in Upstate, NY. “Everyone likes tributes to historic figures and tourism drives economic growth,” said Anthony in regards to the sign.

The sign is slated for installation in Spring 2025 pending municipal approval and will serve as a backdrop for a new public park that the company hopes to build. The “America Loves Trump” Park will revitalize a blighted area and bring life back to a neglected neighborhood. Sticker Mule expects to spend more than $1 million on the park in total.

Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, shared his vision for the project:

“The ‘America Loves Trump’ sign and park promote unity and economic growth,” said Constantino. “People avoid living in New York because they think it’s a dangerous state for Republicans. I’m running for Congress to bring people back to New York and to make the state safe for people from all political parties. The sign helps achieve that objective while I’m still a private citizen.”

Company officials are working to secure the necessary permits and approvals from County Planning and the City of Amsterdam Zoning Board of Appeals. The company is optimistic about the project’s reception with CEO Constantino stating, “It’s all upside for the community. I want to fund a massive revitalization effort that will bring tourism, attention, and jobs to Upstate, NY.”

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we’re powered by 1,200+ people in 39 countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

