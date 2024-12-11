Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Celebrates 2024 Success and Unveils 2025 Plans

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Signage Experience (DSE) , the premier event for the digital signage industry, today announces the success of its 2024 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center and unveils its exciting plans for 2025.

2024 key event highlights included:

One-of-a-kind Keynotes

Craig Winslow, Experiential Director/Owner, Winslow Studio who presented “Illuminating Creativity: Infusing Playfulness in Tech-Driven Experiences”



Dane Mathews, Taco Bell Chief Digital & Technology Officer presented “Innovating Experience: Taking a Bold Approach to Customer Connection in QSR and Beyond”



Thibaut Duverneix, Founder, CEO, Executive Creative Director, Gentilhomme Studio presented “Future World-Building: The Art of Digital and Physical Storytelling”



Cutting-Edge Technology on Display

More than 75 companies brought the latest in digital signage technology across the DSE and LDI Exhibit Halls. View the exhibitors here .

Innovation Park

The Innovation Park developed in partnership with AAG Consulting Group featured topic-based exhibits, roundtable discussions, and guided discourse, fostering collaboration and inspiration for elevating the experience.

Unparalleled Conference Program & Learning Opportunities

The conference program featured top industry experts and in-depth sessions, and two certification courses to assist attendees take their educational experience to the next level. View the speaker lineup here .

2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Ceremony

The Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) awards program recognized companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. Winners were announced during an awards ceremony. View the winners here .

DSE Mixer

The industry gathered at the DSE Mixer to network, exchange ideas, and build valuable connections in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere. Attendees enjoyed engaging conversations, forged new partnerships, and strengthened existing relationships, all while experiencing the energy of the dynamic event.

Digital Signage Installation Tour

Attendees experienced cutting-edge signage solutions in action, gaining insights into innovative display technologies, and how immersive experiences are transforming modern spaces. Stops included Atomic Golf and ARTE MUSEUM.

Here’s what DSE attendees had to say:

"DSE is an invaluable opportunity to connect with both our partners and the end users we serve. The chance to engage in meaningful conversations—whether on the show floor or at networking events—provides insights that drive our growth. That’s why we bring our entire sales-facing team from Screenfeed each year. The connections we make and the perspectives we gain are truly unmatched," said Lorna Campbell, Director of Business Development, Screenfeed.

"Success in this industry relies on collaboration. No one has all the answers or a crystal ball for the future. DSE provides a unique platform to connect with ecosystem partners, fostering the collective insights needed to better serve end users and engage viewers. It’s a catalyst for meaningful collaboration and innovation across the industry," said Stu Armstrong, Managing Director / Founder at AAG Consulting Group.

"In a fast-paced industry driven by constant innovation, staying ahead can be a challenge. DSE provides the perfect platform to connect with industry peers, exchange ideas, and discover solutions we hadn’t considered before. Each year, we return with fresh perspectives and actionable insights that fuel our strategic direction for digital signage. It’s a catalyst for growth and innovation in our business," said Rich Wong, Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan.

"DSE brings together the most innovative companies in display technology and content management, offering a front-row seat to the latest advancements in the integrated audiovisual space. For us, it’s a vital opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and deliver world-class solutions to our clients. The thought leadership showcased at DSE has become essential for decision-makers grappling with critical questions about the role of these systems in their business plans—whether it's for a train station, airport, hotel, or beyond," said Amahl Hazelton, Producer--Strategy & Development, Moment Factory.

Building on the momentum of this year’s success, Questex is excited to announce that DSE 2025 will take place October 19-21, 2025, at the stunning Hilton San Diego Bayfront. DSE 2025 will explore the cutting-edge of digital signage and connect the community shaping its future.

DSE 2025 will be an unparalleled experience, bringing together innovators, visionaries, and professionals from across the digital signage ecosystem. The new event format offers an intimate and immersive setting designed to foster meaningful connections, deliver cutting-edge education, curated 1:1 meetings, and showcase the latest advancements in digital signage technology.

Key Features of DSE 2025:

A True Community Gathering: Join the heart of the digital signage industry as professionals from around the globe convene to share knowledge and inspire innovation.

Join the heart of the digital signage industry as professionals from around the globe convene to share knowledge and inspire innovation. High-Caliber Speakers: Hear from industry thought leaders who are shaping the future of digital signage and its applications.

Hear from industry thought leaders who are shaping the future of digital signage and its applications. Comprehensive Education: Gain actionable insights through expertly curated sessions tailored to various roles and industries.

Gain actionable insights through expertly curated sessions tailored to various roles and industries. 1:1 Meetings: Engage in personalized, impactful discussions with key stakeholders and potential partners.

Engage in personalized, impactful discussions with key stakeholders and potential partners. Turnkey Exhibits: Experience a seamless showcase of innovative products and solutions from top exhibitors.

Experience a seamless showcase of innovative products and solutions from top exhibitors. Unmatched Networking Opportunities: Build valuable relationships through structured networking events and informal interactions.

“The digital signage industry thrives on collaboration and innovation, and DSE has always been the place where ideas come to life,” said David Drain, DSE Director of Events. “With its dynamic programming and intimate setting, DSE 2025 will continue to drive meaningful conversations and partnerships.”

The Hilton San Diego Bayfront, renowned for its picturesque waterfront views and state-of-the-art facilities, offers the perfect backdrop for this premier event.

Registration and exhibitor information will be available soon. Stay tuned for updates by visiting www.digitalsignageexperience.com .

