Bond by Solana Labs Partners with Baxus and Iridia to Debut Onchain Molecular Authentication Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond by Solana Labs, a web3 platform designed to elevate customer engagement for brands, is partnering with leading spirits marketplace Baxus and molecular identity pioneer Iridia to introduce a groundbreaking authentication technology that combines blockchain and molecular science to combat counterfeiting in the global spirits industry.

The Bond loyalty tech stack provides blockchain-based authentication as a core feature, and this partnership introduces an innovative onchain molecular authentication system for spirits. Using Iridia tech, irreplicable digital molecular signatures are embedded into spirit bottles. Each spirit is tokenized via Bond as a unique NFT that permanently records and verifies its origin, age, and distillery details on the Solana blockchain. This dual-layered approach provides an unprecedented level of security and transparency in spirits authentication.

"Our technology creates a fail-proof connection between a spirit's digital and physical identities, enhancing product authenticity and trust," explains Buck Watia, Head of Product at Iridia. "The Solana blockchain offers the ideal architecture with unmatched cost performance and scalability for these applications. Bond perfectly aligns with our mission to seamlessly integrate identity into physical products, unlocking a world where premium products inherently demonstrate their authenticity and scarcity."

The first bottling to use the technology — a barrel proof 20 year old Kentucky bourbon by Oakley Spirits, an independent bottler specializing in rare, luxury whiskey — debuted at a live event in New York City on December 6. The first 20 bottles will reach the marketplace via an exclusive drop on Baxus on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

“Introducing web3 to the spirits industry is about making the market safer and more transparent so collectors and consumers alike can trust what they're buying is the real deal," explains Tal Tchwella, Head of Product at Solana Labs. "It also allows brands to foster direct relationships with consumers, enabling a new primitive for loyalty."

Tzvi Wiesel, CEO of Baxus, emphasizes the transformative potential of this partnership: "By weaving together blockchain and molecular technologies, we're doing more than just protecting our users from fraud and counterfeiting. We're empowering spirits producers to defend their brands too. It's about revolutionizing how trust and transparency are built across the spirits industry, benefiting everyone from the distiller to the end consumer."

By using Bond's web3 loyalty stack, brands across industries can reimagine customer engagement by leveraging onchain features to create more personalized, transparent, and rewarding experiences that help turn transactions into relationships.

