Allsup Employment Services Celebrates 25 Years Of National Ticket To Work Program

Belleville, Illinois, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is proud to commemorate 25 years of the Ticket to Work Program, a federal initiative supporting individuals with disabilities in re-entering the workforce. Established with federal legislation in 1999, Ticket to Work provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries with employment services, job search assistance and career resources that allow them to work toward financial self-sufficiency while protecting their access to disability benefits.

“The Ticket to Work Program has proven to be an invaluable resource for people rejoining the workforce with security and assurance,” said Diane Winiarski, director of Allsup Employment Services. “AES remains dedicated to helping individuals rediscover purpose and independence while contributing to today’s dynamic job market.”

AES offers over a decade of expertise as a national EN, helping thousands navigate the Ticket to Work Program since being founded by Jim Allsup in 2014. AES provides individualized, free assistance as a service provider under the Social Security Administration. Vocational experts are dedicated to helping SSDI recipients navigate the program of work supports to eventually reach full-time employment, if possible, following medical stability or recovery in the wake of a serious disability. AES supports SSDI beneficiaries with every step of their employment journey—from job searches and resume development to benefits management and guidance on workplace accommodations.

Equipping Former Workers To Get Back Into The Workforce

The Ticket to Work Program, overseen by the Social Security Administration (SSA), connects SSDI recipients with ENs like AES. The program equips beneficiaries with tools and resources for finding and retaining employment, ensuring accessibility and financial security.



Key services include:

Job Search Support: AES vocational experts assist participants in updating resumes, sharpening interview skills, and identifying job opportunities that align with their strengths.

Accommodations Guidance: AES advises on requesting workplace accommodations such as flexible schedules, assistive technologies, and accessible environments.

Benefits Protection: Beneficiaries retain SSDI benefits and Medicare coverage for over seven years while working, ensuring continued financial and healthcare security.

Ticket To Work: Making Employment Accessible Following Disability





The Ticket to Work Program provides crucial incentives to allow participants to explore employment without risking financial security.



Key program features include:

Trial Work Period (TWP): Beneficiaries can evaluate their ability to work while retaining full SSDI benefits and Medicare for at least nine months, regardless of earnings.

Extended Period of Eligibility (EPE): SSDI benefits continue for 36 months after the Trial Work Period during months when earnings remain below the Social Security Administration's threshold, known as Substantial Gainful Activity or SGA—$1,550 per month for non-blind and $2,590 per month for individuals who are blind (2024).

Expedited Reinstatement of Benefits (EXR): If a beneficiary stops working due to their disability within five years after cessation of benefits, SSDI benefits can be restored without a new application.

These measures address the barriers to employment for individuals with disabilities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities was 7.2% in 2023, compared to the general population’s rate of 3.6%. Ticket to Work aims to bridge this gap, promoting accessible work pathways for people with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities.

AES Advantage: Dedicated Support At No Cost





AES’ team of vocational experts delivers comprehensive, nationwide support so that SSDI beneficiaries can confidently access Ticket to Work services.



AES’ support includes:

Job Search to Retention Assistance: AES provides guidance from skills assessment to SSA reporting, facilitating a smooth transition back to work.

Financial and Health Security Protections: AES supports beneficiaries in maintaining SSDI and Medicare benefits as they pursue employment.

Free, Individualized Guidance: Each participant is paired with a dedicated vocational expert who handles SSA communications and provides ongoing support.

“Our mission is to make work opportunities accessible and sustainable for people with disabilities,” Winiarski said. “By delivering comprehensive support, AES empowers participants to make informed career decisions without compromising financial and healthcare stability.”

Looking Forward: Expanding Access And Employment

AES continues to adapt its services to meet evolving opportunities and resources for SSDI beneficiaries, including remote work options, assistive technology advancements, and inclusive hiring practices. As the Ticket to Work Program moves into its next quarter-century, AES remains dedicated to expanding employment possibilities and empowering individuals with disabilities to succeed in today’s job market.

Learn more about returning to work with Allsup Employment Services and the Ticket to Work Program by calling 866-540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com and @AllsupESWork.

