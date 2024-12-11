Verizon redefines clear connections on-the-go with the launch of Enhanced Video Calling

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, a leader in wireless innovation, today announced the launch of Enhanced Video Calling powered by network slicing, currently available on iPhone. Enhanced Video Calling is a new technology feature allowing Verizon’s gold-standard network to intelligently adapt and manage data from video communication applications like Facetime, WhatsApp and Zoom to provide an even better experience for iPhone users.

Network slicing, the technology on which Enhanced Video Calling is based, addresses the evolving landscape of mobile consumption, where video calls are replacing traditional voice calls, streaming dominates entertainment, gaming has moved to the cloud, and businesses rely on real-time collaboration for a remote, distributed workforce. These data-intensive applications demand a network that can adapt and effectively manage traffic in real-time, maintaining high-quality audio and video connections while on the move, and ensuring seamless communication even in congested areas.

Building on Verizon's legacy of extraordinary network quality and a commitment to connecting people, Enhanced Video Calling marks a significant advancement in mobile connectivity, delivering a host of benefits for Verizon customers when it matters most, including:

Clear Video Calls: Customers can get clear video calls even in times of congestion, making virtual connections feel more personal and engaging.

Consistent real-time collaboration: Low latency, high quality video conferencing, allowing minimized disruptions for essential business communications and critical scenarios.

"At Verizon, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of connectivity to empower our customers to thrive in today's digital world," says Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development. "Using the 5G advanced network features to power Enhanced Video Calling allows us to offer seamless mobile video calling experiences for our customers, even in congested areas.”

Enhanced Video Calling is available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas at no additional cost with the Unlimited Ultimate plan or Business Unlimited Pro 5G Plan, an iPhone14 or newer device, iOS 18.2 and with participating applications. Exclusions may apply. See Important Plan Information and FAQ for details.

Network slicing technology marks a significant advancement in mobile connectivity. Enhanced Video Calling employs network slicing technology. This unique 5G advanced capability uses a virtualized network infrastructure to dynamically match network performance characteristics to specific application requirements, while optimizing the network performance to support all services.

The advanced capabilities, high speed, increased bandwidth, and low latency of 5G are inspiring the development of a wide variety of new use cases that include everything from massive numbers of IoT devices that use very few network resources, to smartphone applications that use data in countless ways, to more complex solutions such as gaming, AR/VR and mixed reality that will require massive computing capabilities and low latency on the edge of the network. Those solutions would each benefit from different combinations of network capabilities.

The 5G standalone core’s cloud-native applications, in combination with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), enables the dynamic allocation of the appropriate resources, referred to as network slicing. It also allows for automated network configuration changes, including the ability to scale up or scale down network function capacity in real time - to provide the right service levels and network resources needed for each use case and customer.

For example, utility company smart readers use very little bandwidth, are not latency sensitive, and do not need mobility routing functions as they are in a fixed position attached to homes and do not move. This use case would require fewer network resources. Alternatively, massive multi-player online gaming in a mobile environment would benefit from certain upload and download speeds and low latency to work effectively and provide players with an immersive experience on a mobile device. In each case, using network slicing, Verizon would be able to better match network performance to application requirements. In short, dynamic network resource provisioning allows the network to dynamically support the experience customers should get for the applications they are using and efficiently provide that specific service level when resources are available.