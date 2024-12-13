To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 566

December 13th, 2024





ACCOUNTING CONTROL OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2023

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has completed its accounting control of the 2023 annual report for Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

The findings and conclusions by Danish Financial Supervisory Authority have been made available on December 13th, 2024: https://www.finanstilsynet.dk/tilsyn/inspektion-og-afgoerelser/2024/dec/afgorelse_glunz_jensen_131224

The findings and conclusions do not change the financial statements for Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S for the fiscal year 2023.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03