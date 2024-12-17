AKVA group ASA: Approval of intragroup merger with AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS

Klepp, 17 December 2024:

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by AKVA group ASA (AKVA) on 7 November 2024 regarding the intragroup mergers of AKVA's wholly owned subsidiaries AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS, both as non-surviving entities (the Subsidiaries), with AKVA as the surviving entity.

The board of directors of AKVA and the Subsidiaries have today approved the mergers. The decision to approve the mergers will be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The mergers are expected to be completed in February 2025 upon expiration of the statutory six-week creditor notice period.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

