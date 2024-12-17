WFCA, an NFT Infrastructure Token, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list WFCA, an NFT infrastructure token, on Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the WFCA/USDT will be officially available for trading on December 15th 2024, at 5:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of WFCA, we are launching the “ WFCA Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 20,000 USDT.





The Rise of $WFCA: A Platform that Understands

WFCA (World Friendship Cash) is at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital asset landscape with its innovative infrastructure and the DMW NFT platform. This decentralized platform is specifically designed to cater to the burgeoning anime NFT market, addressing existing digital bottlenecks and enhancing user experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, WFCA aims to create a seamless environment for users to manage their crypto assets effortlessly.

The DMW NFT platform stands out due to its user-friendly interface, allowing for instant exchanges with just a single tap. This simplicity is complemented by robust decentralized finance (DeFi) features that empower users to engage in a wide array of financial activities without the complexities typically associated with traditional systems. As WFCA continues to develop its infrastructure, it positions itself as a pivotal player in the NFT space, fostering partnerships and expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of digital asset enthusiasts.

20,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 20,000 USDT equivalent WFCA prize pool has been up for grabs from Decmber 5th, 2024, at 5:00 to December 29th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 20,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry.

About WFCA

At the heart of WFCA's mission is the commitment to democratizing access to digital finance and NFTs, particularly within the vibrant anime community. The DMW NFT platform not only serves as a marketplace for buying, selling, and trading unique digital collectibles but also incorporates advanced features such as staking and yield farming. These functionalities enable users to maximize their investments while participating in a thriving ecosystem. Furthermore, WFCA emphasizes security and transparency, ensuring that all transactions are recorded on the blockchain, thereby instilling confidence among users. As the platform evolves, it aims to foster a rich community where creators and collectors can thrive, ultimately contributing to the growth of the digital economy and the cultural significance of anime in the NFT space.

