PENGU, an NFT Token, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PENGU, an NFT token, on Meme Zone, Solana Zone and NFT Zone. For all CoinW users, the PENGU/USDT will be officially available for trading on December 17th 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of PENGU, we are launching the “ PENGU Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.

The Rise of $PENGU: An Everlasting NFT Collection

Pudgy Penguins has emerged as a vibrant brand within the Web3 ecosystem, featuring 8,888 unique collectible penguins whose ownership is secured on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative project not only emphasizes creativity and community but also aims to inspire a sense of playfulness and imagination among its users. Central to this initiative is the PENGU token, which serves as a pivotal element in enhancing the Pudgy Penguins experience.The PENGU token is designed to facilitate various interactions within the Pudgy Penguins universe, including access to exclusive content, merchandise, and digital collectibles. By integrating this token into their ecosystem, Pudgy Penguins fosters a deeper connection between community members while promoting engagement through various activities and rewards. As the brand continues to grow, the PENGU token will play a crucial role in empowering users to participate actively in the ongoing development of this whimsical world of penguins.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent PENGU prize pool has been up for grabs from December 17th, 2024, at 14:00 to December 24th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

About CoinW

About PENGU

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.