Heimar hf.: Financial Calendar 2025-2026

Heimar hf. will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.

Q4 2024 Results February 13, 2025 General Meeting March 11, 2025 Q1 Earnings Preview May 12, 2025 Q2 2025 Results August 20, 2025 Q3 Earnings Preview October 22, 2025 Preliminiary Financial Report February 5, 2026 Q4 2025 Results March 4, 2026 General Meeting March 26, 2026





Financial information will be published after market close.

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.