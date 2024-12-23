Heimar hf.: Financial Calendar 2025-2026

 | Source: Heimar hf. Heimar hf.

Heimar hf. will publish its financial results according to the calendar below. 

Q4 2024 ResultsFebruary 13, 2025 
General Meeting March 11, 2025 
Q1 Earnings PreviewMay 12, 2025 
Q2 2025 ResultsAugust 20, 2025 
Q3 Earnings PreviewOctober 22, 2025 
Preliminiary Financial ReportFebruary 5, 2026 
Q4 2025 Results March 4, 2026 
General MeetingMarch 26, 2026 


Financial information will be published after market close.

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.