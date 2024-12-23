Heimar hf.: Financial Calendar 2025-2026

Heimar hf. will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.
|Q4 2024 Results
|February 13, 2025
|General Meeting
|March 11, 2025
|Q1 Earnings Preview
|May 12, 2025
|Q2 2025 Results
|August 20, 2025
|Q3 Earnings Preview
|October 22, 2025
|Preliminiary Financial Report
|February 5, 2026
|Q4 2025 Results
|March 4, 2026
|General Meeting
|March 26, 2026
Financial information will be published after market close.
For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.