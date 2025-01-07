Press Release

Nokia reaches 7,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G

Nokia has reached the milestone of 7,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G.

Patents include key technologies that define how smartphones and other connected devices interact with 5G networks.

All devices that connect to a cellular network use Nokia’s patented technology.

7 January 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has reached the milestone of 7,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G with more to follow. Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G include groundbreaking innovations in 5G radio protocol design, 5G security and interface technologies that define how smartphones, connected cars and other connected devices interact with 5G networks.

Patrik Hammarén, Acting President of Nokia Technologies, said: “Nokia’s substantial investment in cellular R&D and standardization continues to pay off. We have now reached the landmark of 7,000 high-quality patent families declared as essential to the 5G standard and Nokia's active pre-standardization work puts us in a leading position for 6G standardization which begins later this year. Thanks to all the Nokia inventors and our patenting professionals for their hard work and problem-solving. Together they continue to help Nokia maintain its technology leadership and drive cellular innovation forward.”

Nokia’s industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €150 billion invested in R&D and standardization since 2000 and is composed of over 20,000 patent families (each family can comprise several individual patents). Any device that connects to a cellular network uses Nokia’s patented technology and over 250 companies have secured a license to Nokia’s patented technologies. These technologies are the essential building blocks for entire industries, including mobile devices, consumer electronics, connected vehicles, IoT devices and solutions, video streaming and more.

Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in the standards, fueling innovation and the development of new products and services for consumers.

