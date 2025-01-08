Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 8 January 2025

Updated content, effective from 8 January, for the five funds listed below mainly includes:

Adjusted text related to risk and return profile (page 1) that to a greater extent reflects corresponding information from priips kid rather than ucits kiid.

Adjusted content related to unit holder's rights and obligations as well as information about share prices (page 2)

Updated overview in the section ‘Securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS’, as well as the section ‘Further information about index aware funds’ (pages 5 and 6)

The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at www.storebrand.com.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

