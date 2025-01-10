Healthcare Education Market Size to Reach USD 280.6 Billion by 2032, Driven by Emerging Technologies & Growing Global Demand – SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Education Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Healthcare Education Market was valued at USD 110 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 280.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2032

The Global Healthcare Education Market is rapidly growing due to technological advances, a growing population, and increasing chronic diseases.

The integration of virtual learning platforms, simulation-based training, and telemedicine solutions contribute to the evolution of healthcare education by allowing healthcare professionals to access education remotely, which enhances accessibility and flexibility. Governments and organizations around the globe understand that there is a workforce shortage and a need for better medical training to provide improved patient care. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations are projected to grow 13% from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations, as the baby boomer population ages and the demand for healthcare services increases. As a result, different governments have invested billions in health education programs. As an example, the U.S. government-funded USD 9 billion dedicated to workforce development in healthcare when it passed the 2023 healthcare modernization plan. Likewise, the European Union Horizon Europe program has allocated a significant amount of funding to advanced medical training using digital technologies and partnering with academic institutions in educating the health workforce.





Additionally, there has been a significant impact on healthcare education delivery as the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed many traditional formats into virtual and hybrid learning models. According to a 2023 WHO report, digital platforms in health education have emerged as crucial instruments for ensuring training continuity during disruptions. So the continuous digitalization of the space concerning healthcare education is also going to promote continuous market growth.

Healthcare Education Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 110 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 280 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growing need for skilled professionals in the healthcare field, increasing medical education technologies, and the initiatives/reforms by the government pertaining to the development drive the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Provider

Universities & academic centers emerging as the largest provider segment in the Healthcare Education Market Academics and University Centers comprised 32% of the market in 2023. This segment has dominated as an academic institution is a long-term provider of broad medical programs, both undergraduate and postgraduate. These universities offer comprehensive programs in medical, nursing, pharmaceutical, and public health training. To improve the quality and relevancy of training, universities are also increasingly partnering with healthcare organizations. Moreover, numerous continuing medical education (CME) programs designed for clinical practitioners are further fueling market growth. CME has turned into a valuable tool for providing targeted education to professionals who want to have access to the latest treatments, technologies, and regulations, and hospitals, healthcare networks, and professional associations have become major players in providing CME.

By End-User

The students segment commanded the largest market share, constituting 40% Approximately of healthcare education, in 2023. This growth is due to the more and more people are heading toward careers in healthcare with rising needs for health globally. Developed regions have seen more students enter healthcare programs driven by grants, educational loans, and other financial incentives from their governments. The increasing awareness of health care and job security in the health sector also resulted in attracting the number of people who aspire to avail the training for a career in health care. As the attention on more niche areas has grown geriatrics, palliative care, and telemedicine so too needs education that addresses these specialties. Moreover, the importance of multidisciplinary studies, like medical-mechanical branches is attracting students from different fields.

Key Market Segments:

By Provider

Continuing Medical Education Providers

Educational Platforms

Learning Management Systems

Universities and Academic Centers

OEMs/Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Simulation

By Delivery Mode

Classroom-based Courses

E-learning Solutions

By Application

Academic Education

Cardiology

Radiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Internal Medicine

Others

By End-use

Students

Physicians

Non-Physicians

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for 36% of revenue share in 2023 and continues to be the leading healthcare education market globally. Robust healthcare systems developed educational structures and huge contributions of public and private sectors to healthcare education. For example, $16.1 billion was appropriated by the U.S. government to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to fund educational programs to increase the number of health professionals, especially in rural communities. The ACA's expanding access to healthcare along with ongoing healthcare needs has also made the demands for trained healthcare professionals soar. Health education is also dominated by North America where you can find Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, and many other leading medical schools. Such institutions not only provide MD but also spearhead medical research and the evolution of training methods.

The healthcare education market is rapidly gaining growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to rapid transformation in healthcare infrastructure, the vast population, and growing technologies such as digital education. Countries like China and India are experiencing significant investments in healthcare education, with governments ramping up funding for medical schools and online learning platforms.

Recent Developments

January 2024, Wolters Kluwer partnered with Kortext to launch a Lippincott Medical Education eBook library, a state-of-the-art AI-enhanced destination that aims to increase access to medical educational resources for universities and students across India.

In October 2023, Northwestern University out of Evanston, Illinois was offering a new, Health Professions Education, Master of Arts degree. CSU offers a blended Executive or Practice focus on leadership and health care education, in which students complete a series of online and in-person residencies in topics such as mastery learning and simulation-based curriculum design.





