Avocado Green Mattress Stands with the Los Angeles Community: Offering Discounts & Donations to Those Impacted by 2025 Fires

Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA — January 10, 2025 — At Avocado Green Mattress, we are heartbroken by the devastating fires that continue to affect so many lives in the Los Angeles area. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted, from families who have lost their homes to businesses and communities navigating this challenging time.

To support those affected, Avocado has launched a relief program providing discounts and donations to help individuals and families begin to rebuild. As a company rooted in Los Angeles, we are committed to standing by our neighbors in their time of need and offering a helping hand wherever possible.

Helping When It Matters Most

We know recovery takes time, and we want families to know we are here for them whenever they’re ready. Through our relief program, we’re offering discounted pricing—equivalent to our employee discount—on our certified organic mattresses, bedding, and furniture for those affected by the fires. Verification may be required to make this process as smooth and accessible as possible.

Fast-Track Support for Impacted Customers

To ensure that our support makes a meaningful difference, we are prioritizing orders for fire-affected customers. Whether it’s a new mattress to replace what was lost or furniture for a fresh start, our team is working tirelessly to deliver comfort and support as quickly as we can.

Offering Donations to Those in Need

We are also accepting donation requests from individuals and organizations impacted by the fires. While we may not be able to fulfill every request, our team is addressing them as resources allow, with the hope of bringing relief to as many people as possible during this difficult time.

"Los Angeles is more than just where we work—it’s our home," shared Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado. "We are devastated by what our community is going through, but we are committed to doing everything we can to help our neighbors rebuild and recover."

If you or someone you know has been affected by the fires and would like to apply for discounts or request a donation, please visit our dedicated support page at https://help.avocadogreenmattress.com/en/articles/10371984-donations-discounts-for-those-impacted-by-the-2025-los-angeles-area-fires or reach out through the chat feature on our website.

