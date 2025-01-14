LifeSave Kansas Earns Prestigious CAMTS Accreditation

Wichita, KS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LifeSave Kansas emergency air medical program is proud to announce its accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). This accreditation affirms the program’s unwavering commitment to safety and clinical excellence over its 24 years of life-saving service to the state of Kansas.

“Our LifeSave bases in Emporia, Wichita, Liberal, and Garden City were inspected and found to meet the stringent safety and quality requirements to achieve full CAMTS accreditation,” said Kandi Sagehorn, clinical director with Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider and parent company of LifeSave Kansas. “This is an exciting accomplishment, and I am proud of the LifeSave team members and leaders who continually work to ensure each base’s compliance with the accreditation standards.”

CAMTS accreditation indicates the program meets or exceeds rigorous standards for safety, patient care, and clinical quality. It also acknowledges organizations that implement best practices and work to continually improve performance.

“It highlights the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our entire team,” said Shannon Kilmartin, a flight nurse with LifeSave 21 in Emporia. “I’m thankful to everyone who works to maintain the rigorous standards required for this honor.”

One example of this commitment to excellence was seen last August when the fixed wing crew from LifeSave 15 in Wichita transported seven-month-old Hazel Randolph from her home in Bartlesville, OK to Palo Alto, CA for heart surgery.

When the Randolph family learned of Hazel’s severe congenital heart defect shortly after her birth, they were told she was an unlikely candidate for surgery, and she was put on hospice care. Undeterred by this diagnosis, Hazel’s mother, Loren Randolph, searched for options until she learned that doctors at Stanford University Medical Center had pioneered a specialized surgery to treat the condition.

The family flew on a commercial airplane to California for the surgery but had to cancel it when they contracted COVID. The family drove back home to Oklahoma knowing they had to find a safer way to get Hazel back to the surgeons at Stanford. Thankfully, an air medical flight was approved by their insurance provider, so she was safely flown to her surgery under the loving care of the LifeSave Kansas clinical crew.

“Hazel had open heart surgery on September 5 and was discharged on October 3,” said Randolph. “It was considered a full repair, which means she won’t need another surgery for quite some time. We are home now, and she is doing amazing. She is the definition of a miracle!”

Flight Paramedic Aaron Sutton vividly recalls the flight.

“Our medical flight crew had the privilege of safely transporting Hazel from Oklahoma to California, accompanied by her loving parents,” said Sutton. “Our priority was ensuring the baby’s comfort and stability throughout the journey, and we’re grateful to have played a role in her continued care.”

LifeSave Kansas’ helicopters and fixed wing planes function as flying ICUs, complete with the industry-leading equipment and medications needed to provide emergency care on board each flight. The highly trained and experienced flight nurses and flight paramedics carry blood that can be administered in flight, provide advanced airway intervention, and can perform the pre-hospital procedures needed to give patients the best chance at a positive recovery.

About Air Methods:

LifeSave Kansas is part of Air Methods (airmethods.com), the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

