Oatey Co. Announces 2025 Cohort of Oatey Ambassadors, Taps New All-Star Ambassadors

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, recently announced that its 2025 social media Ambassador Program will include nine newly added plumbing influencers and four returning Ambassadors. In addition, the company designated two of its tenured Ambassadors as prestigious All-Star Ambassadors.

The 2025 class of new Oatey Ambassadors includes Clayton Deeds, Leon Garrett, Mike Caruso, Alan Carlson, Mary-Anne Bowcott, Brian Joyce, Jose Lopez, Keith McGillivary and Zachary Edmond, collectively representing a diverse range of plumbing and building expertise from across North America. The new Ambassadors join returning Oatey Ambassadors Tucker Baney, Nick Hotujec, David Williams, Rob Lupton, Schuyler Mooney and Grant Blundell, as well as a number of influential alumni Ambassadors.

Oatey Ambassadors are passionate advocates who showcase Oatey and its family of brands through engaging, authentic social media content and activity. Acting as an extension of the Oatey team, Ambassadors collaborate on various initiatives such as social media campaigns, giveaways, trade shows, podcasts and more to share the story behind Oatey products. Each year, Ambassadors are invited to attend a two-day event at Oatey University, the company’s premier training center. This immersive experience, known as Ambassador Fest, offers hands-on training, in-depth product discussions, a tour of Oatey’s manufacturing operations, and a visit to Oatey’s world headquarters to meet with associates.

Oatey’s newly designated All-Star Ambassadors include Evan Berns and Shay Lorette, who join existing All-Stars Danielle Browne, Thomas Young, Robert Broccolo and Germaine Nelson. Each of these Ambassadors has been part of the Oatey Ambassador Program for at least two years, displaying an impressive passion for Oatey, as well as a commitment to the Ambassador Program and the plumbing community at large. As All-Star Ambassadors, the influencers remain in the Ambassador Program beyond its standard two-year duration, continuing to enjoy program perks in addition to enhanced partnership opportunities with Oatey.

Over the past year, Oatey has expanded its commitment to supporting Ambassadors in their home territories, including an “Oatey on the Road” social media series that spotlights Ambassadors on the job, as well as Oatey swag giveaways for Ambassadors to gift to their local supply houses. The company plans to further grow these initiatives in 2025 as part of its efforts to support Ambassadors both online and off as they grow their businesses and brands.

“Oatey is proud to collaborate with such an incredible group of skilled plumbing professionals through our Ambassador Program,” said Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Oatey. “As the program continues to evolve, we are sincerely thankful for the dedication and enthusiasm of our Ambassadors. Their passion for Oatey and the work they do inspires us every day. We remain committed to championing their talents, supporting their growth in the industry, and amplifying their voices across the platforms where they publish.”

Individuals interested in becoming a future Oatey Ambassador can submit their information on the Oatey website for consideration. For additional information about Oatey’s Ambassador Program, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/737bdf20-e9ce-4c1d-a8fb-b6a5d1c2094d