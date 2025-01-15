



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans Recovery Network (VRN), a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting disabled military veterans, is stepping up to assist those affected by the recent California wildfires through traditional fundraising methods, including plans for a charity boxing and MMA event in Las Vegas next month.



FIRE-FIGHTER FUNDRAISER - (CHARITY BOXING EVENT)



Boxers and MMA specialists help raise relief fund by fire-fighting: The devastating fires have not only destroyed homes and businesses, but have also left many disabled veterans and military houeholds without the resources they need to recover. The wildfires, which erupted only weeks after VRN's reservation on special crowdfunding events for Veterans Recovery Network’s newly formed chapter lodge in Las Vegas, holding a charity boxing & MMA event at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall Resort in Las Vegas, February 14, 2025, as the official disclosure reads.



This fire-fundraiser in Sin City is affirmed by Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel private event calender, containing VRN’s fight fund-raiser details for this RSVP-only charity event that will be hosted by boxing promoter-veteran Repo Ric and Floyd Mayweather Sr. at Whoop Dat A$$ Entertainment, WDA Sports International, Los Angeles, California. The event is open to all veterans, military dependants, and people who support military veterans.



FUNDRAISER GOALS



The California wildfires or illegal evictions since reported last year have left hundreds of disabled veterans in need of urgent financial aid and adequate housing under the current circumstances. Many of these veterans were already struggling to make ends meet and now find themselves displaced and without essential resources. VRN is committed to providing these veterans with the support they need to get back on their feet.



In addition to their ongoing efforts to assist disabled veterans, VRN has also launched special GoFundMe fundraisers for the California wildfires, which feature DAFpay so that donors can support this urgent cause with a Donor Advised Fund (DAF). These fundraisers will provide much-needed financial assistance to help cover the costs of temporary housing, medical expenses, and other essential needs. VRN is calling on the community to come together and support these brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.



VRN is urging anyone who is able to donate to their GoFundMe fundraisers (Donate to Those Affected by the California Wildfires) or to reach out to this Veterans organization (www.vetsrecovery.org) directly to offer support.



MODERN DAY FUNDRAISING



As the wildfires continue to ravage California, the need for urgent aid for disabled veterans and wildfire victims is greater than ever. VRN, a ‘501C3’ and ‘509A3’ organization- a 509a3 organization is a subcategory of a 501c3 organization- created solely to support other organizations or any charitable causes.



VRN plans no moving into modern fund-raising tactics through private DAF platforms like Chariot, and government-aided community programs recently discussed in recent news on the organization’s involvement at SNP Veterans Medical Centers & Health Systems (snphealth.org) and The Henry Nanpei Academy Project under the ‘25 Trump administration’s initiatives for Veterans services taking effect in less than a week.



To learn more about VRN and how you can help, visit their website at vetsrecovery.org.



