Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 67,895 Ageas shares in the period from 13-01-2025 until 17-01-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
13-01-202517,346805,79246.4546.0846.72
14-01-202519,500914,50546.9046.6847.06
15-01-202513,158626,38647.6047.2047.94
16-01-20259,860473,68348.0447.8048.18
17-01-20258,031390,58848.6448.4248.84
Total67,8953,210,95347.2946.0848.84

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,755,606 shares for a total amount of EUR 84,025,230. This corresponds to 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

