Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 67,895 Ageas shares in the period from 13-01-2025 until 17-01-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|13-01-2025
|17,346
|805,792
|46.45
|46.08
|46.72
|14-01-2025
|19,500
|914,505
|46.90
|46.68
|47.06
|15-01-2025
|13,158
|626,386
|47.60
|47.20
|47.94
|16-01-2025
|9,860
|473,683
|48.04
|47.80
|48.18
|17-01-2025
|8,031
|390,588
|48.64
|48.42
|48.84
|Total
|67,895
|3,210,953
|47.29
|46.08
|48.84
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,755,606 shares for a total amount of EUR 84,025,230. This corresponds to 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
