Noridian Announces Chelsey Knutson as Market Development Director

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for health care programs, is proud to announce the promotion of Chelsey Knutson to market development director.





This is a newly created role at Noridian with a responsibility to improve the company’s market position and achieve financial growth by building key customer relationships, negotiating contracts and maximizing overall revenue and sales growth.

"This position became a necessary addition with Noridian's growing business in state markets," explains Jessica Stimpson, Market Development Lead. "As we begin to build in new state markets there is no person better suited to steward these relationships than Chelsey Knutson."

Knutson brings almost 15 years of experience to the role, including two of which she served as manager of marketing at Noridian. In this position, she supported the company’s commitment to growing in new markets, including state health programs. Before Noridian, Knutson worked at marketing agencies where she was responsible for helping global companies grow market share and achieve business objectives.

"Over the past nearly 60 years, Noridian has established a reputation as a trusted and experienced Medicare contractor through our services. I look forward to helping Noridian continue to grow in the state Medicaid market and build a similar reputation,” said Knutson.

Knutson has a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state, and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

