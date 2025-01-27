Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market is expected to reach revenue of USD 3,131.3 Mn by 2033, at 4.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 2,094.1 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 3,131.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The global r-PTA market is growing rapidly as several sectors make a shift toward the use of materials in an environmentally friendly way. R-PTA, made out of recycled PET, can be used for packaging, textiles, and the automobile industry. Advanced chemical recycling processes such as hydrolysis result in high-purity r-PTA that meets the quality standards, thus making them a viable replacement for virgin PTA. The trend of sustainability, ensured by consumer awareness and stern regulations in North America and Europe, acts as a driver for market growth. Due to the strong demand from manufacturing, the Asia-Pacific is the leading region in both production and consumption, while North America and Europe are key markets for r-PTA, focusing on eco-friendly solutions.

The US Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market

The US Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market with an estimated value of USD 597.0 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% until reaching USD 873.8 million by 2033.

The U.S. recycled terephthalic acid (r-PTA) market is advancing through strong regulatory support, corporate sustainability goals, and consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Federal and state policies promoting waste reduction and recycling infrastructure are boosting r-PTA use across textiles, packaging, and automotive industries. Companies like Coca-Cola and Nike are integrating r-PTA to meet sustainability targets, increasing demand for high-quality recycled materials. The U.S. benefits from established PET recycling infrastructure, ensuring a steady r-PTA supply, though competition for PET waste and technology costs remain challenges. Nonetheless, r-PTA adoption continues to grow, advancing the circular economy and environmental efforts.

Important Insights

Latest Trends

Shift Toward Circular Economy: The adoption of circular economy models places r-PTA as a greener alternative to virgin terephthalic acid, enabling sustainable textiles, packaging, and consumer goods while strengthening the environmental position of brands through closed-loop recycling strategies.

The adoption of circular economy models places r-PTA as a greener alternative to virgin terephthalic acid, enabling sustainable textiles, packaging, and consumer goods while strengthening the environmental position of brands through closed-loop recycling strategies. Technological Innovations in Recycling: Advanced hydrolysis and enzymatic reactions have optimized the production of r-PTA, attaining high purity for commercial applications. This development has enhanced further the viability of r-PTA and opened up its mass-scale application in industries with high material standards.

Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players within the North American r-PTA market are searching for technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansions owing to the rapid demand for sustainable materials. Some of the key companies leading this transformation of the r-PTA market include Indorama Ventures, Loop Industries, and Unifi Manufacturing, Inc., which have been well-equipped with huge recycling technologies.

Indorama Ventures has also continued its expansion into new recycling plants and acquired companies, hence positioning it as one of these. Loop Industries' proprietary depolymerization technology makes high-quality r-PTA that attracts premium brands. Strategic collaborations with big firms like Coca-Cola and Nike underpin the focus on partnership, and barriers to entry for smaller entrants include high infrastructure costs and availability challenges smaller entrants.

Some of the prominent market players:

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Zhejiang Haili Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Sinopec Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

JBF Petrochemicals Ltd.

SABIC

Loop Industries, Inc.

Biffa

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2,094.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 3,131.3 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 4.6% North America Revenue Share (2024) 33.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 597.0 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Process, By Application, By End Use Industry Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Hydrolysis is expected to lead the market of r-PTA by attaining a 60.0% share by 2024, due to its efficiency in producing high-quality r-PTA almost equal to virgin PTA. This technology depolymerises convert PET waste back to virgin monomers which can then be used to produce r-PTA that is suitable for high-value applications. The process of hydrolysis offers much higher purity than other technologies, which is very important for textile and packaging applications; it has lesser energy use and is cost-effective. Continuous upgrading increases scalability, meeting the increasingly insatiable demand for sustainable materials. To date, hydrolysis remains the number one choice among manufacturers looking for ways to become greener without giving up quality.

Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market Segmentation

By Process

Hydrolysis

Pyrolysis

By Application

Fiber

Films

Resins

By End-Use Industry

Textiles

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Growth Drivers

Regulatory Support and Environmental Policies: Incentives through governmental policies worldwide for the use of r-PTA to reduce pollution, especially within ecologically sensitive industries like packaging and clothing the adoption of r-PTA and drive green practices in line with regulatory standards.

Incentives through governmental policies worldwide for the use of r-PTA to reduce pollution, especially within ecologically sensitive industries like packaging and clothing the adoption of r-PTA and drive green practices in line with regulatory standards. Rising Consumer Demand for Sustainability: Ecological sensitivity raises consumer demand for green products. "This necessitates the inclusion of r-PTA in product portfolios from a range of brands. It thus enhances demand for r-PTA textiles, packaging, and household goods, aligning companies with the ecological sensitivity of today's consumers.".

Restraints

High Costs of Recycling Infrastructure: Advanced recycling facilities are highly capital-intensive to establish and maintain, hence limiting smaller manufacturers from entering the market and expanding capacities. Upgrading facilities and conformance with strict environmental standards raise operational costs, which will restrain market growth.

Advanced recycling facilities are highly capital-intensive to establish and maintain, hence limiting smaller manufacturers from entering the market and expanding capacities. Upgrading facilities and conformance with strict environmental standards raise operational costs, which will restrain market growth. Limited Supply of PET Waste: Increasing demand puts pressure on the supply of PET waste. This drives competition and offers scant reliable feedstock to the manufacturers for r-PTA production. Due to the restricted supply, it is quite difficult for the manufacturers to meet the specific demand in emerging applications.

Growth Opportunities

Expanding Applications in Textiles and Packaging: The demand for r-PTA has grown in various textile and packaging industries with a focus on carbon reduction. Adoption of r-PTA in apparel chords from post-consumer collected polyester fibers, and in the packaging of foods for sustainability shall encourage the spread of circular economy strategies.

The demand for r-PTA has grown in various textile and packaging industries with a focus on carbon reduction. Adoption of r-PTA in apparel chords from post-consumer collected polyester fibers, and in the packaging of foods for sustainability shall encourage the spread of circular economy strategies. Emergence of New Sectors: r-PTA's eco-benefits have drawn the attention of the automotive and construction industries for car interiors and building materials, respectively. This is expanding r-PTA's market into new sectors that come with a sustainability focus.

Regional Analysis

North America is poised to lead the world market for r-PTA with a share of 33.9% in 2024, powered by stringent regulatory frameworks and well-established recycling infrastructure in the region, along with increased environmental awareness among consumers and businesses alike. Both the US and Canadian governments incentivize sustainability with recycling-related incentives and mandates for containing recycled materials. Its wide network for the recycling of PET generates volumes of high-quality recyclate r-PTA with regularity, which meets the requirements of the textile industry, packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. Key corporate players like Coca-Cola and Nike include r-PTA in their extended value chain to ensure brand loyalty and set a bar for their peers in key sustainability metrics.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market

October 2024: Nike partnered with Indorama Ventures to boost recycled PET in textiles, targeting a 30% increase in recycled content for sustainable athletic wear.

August 2024: Loop Industries launched "Loop Ultra-Pure r-PTA," enabling automotive and construction industries to utilize high-quality recycled content, enhancing its market reach and sustainability focus.

May 2024: Coca-Cola Europe committed to using 100% recycled content in PET bottles by 2030, collaborating with local partners to enhance r-PTA supply and recycling methods.

November 2023: Unilever plans to invest in Eastman Chemical's molecular recycling technology to produce r-PTA for personal care packaging, reducing virgin plastic use by 2025.

