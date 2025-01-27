RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 20 to 24 January 2025

Paris, 27 January 2025, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 20 to 24 January 2025

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 20 to 24 January 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2025FR00132691232,48825.0174AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2025FR001326912310,55824.9677CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2025FR00132691232,44424.9598TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2025FR001326912323,80024.9288XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2025FR00132691232,50824.9153AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2025FR001326912310,84024.9125CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2025FR00132691232,48324.9325TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2025FR001326912324,49624.9205XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2025FR00132691232,40324.8564AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2025FR001326912311,01524.8576CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2025FR00132691232,59324.8509TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2025FR001326912322,66024.8559XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/01/2025FR00132691232,50525.0306AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/01/2025FR001326912311,52025.0218CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/01/2025FR00132691232,88625.0233TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/01/2025FR001326912323,57025.0212XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL158,76924.9368 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 20 to 24 January 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

