RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 20 to 24 January 2025

Paris, 27 January 2025, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 20 to 24 January 2025
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 20 to 24 January 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,488
|25.0174
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,558
|24.9677
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,444
|24.9598
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|23,800
|24.9288
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,508
|24.9153
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,840
|24.9125
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,483
|24.9325
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|24,496
|24.9205
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,403
|24.8564
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|11,015
|24.8576
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,593
|24.8509
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|22,660
|24.8559
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,505
|25.0306
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|11,520
|25.0218
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,886
|25.0233
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|23,570
|25.0212
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|158,769
|24.9368
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 20 to 24 January 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
