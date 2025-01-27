RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 20 to 24 January 2025

Paris, 27 January 2025, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 20 to 24 January 2025

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 20 to 24 January 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,488 25.0174 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2025 FR0013269123 10,558 24.9677 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,444 24.9598 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2025 FR0013269123 23,800 24.9288 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,508 24.9153 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2025 FR0013269123 10,840 24.9125 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,483 24.9325 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2025 FR0013269123 24,496 24.9205 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,403 24.8564 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2025 FR0013269123 11,015 24.8576 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,593 24.8509 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2025 FR0013269123 22,660 24.8559 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,505 25.0306 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/01/2025 FR0013269123 11,520 25.0218 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,886 25.0233 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/01/2025 FR0013269123 23,570 25.0212 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 158,769 24.9368

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 20 to 24 January 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

