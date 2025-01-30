Green Food Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 1,164.4 Bn By 2033, At 8.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Green Food Market size is expected to reach USD 558.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 1,164.4 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Green foods are uncontaminated, safe, nutritious, and of high quality in nature. Preserved agroecosystems produce them and enhance the quality of agricultural products & processed food for the sustainable development of the economy and society. Green food products have increased significantly all across the world since the 1990s.

The US Overview

The Green Food Market in the US is projected to reach USD 180.0 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% over its forecast period.

The U.S. green food market is experiencing growth opportunities driven by growth in consumer demand for organic & plant-based products due to various health awareness and sustainability trends. E-commerce advancements allow brands to connect with large audiences, while innovative food technologies improve product offerings.

However, challenges like the higher costs linked with organic farming may restrict accessibility for some consumers, and inconsistent labeling and certification practices can lead to confusion, potentially hindering market growth.

Important Insights

The Green Food Market is expected to grow by USD 563.7 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 8.5% .

by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of . The organic food segment is anticipated to get the major share of the Green Food Market in 2024.

The retail segment as an application is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Green Food Market.

North America is predicted to have a 38.1% share of revenue share in the Global Green Food in 2024.

Global Green Food Market: Trends

Plant-Based Alternatives : There is a major demand for plant-based products, like meat and dairy substitutes, as consumers look for healthier and more sustainable dietary options.

: There is a major demand for plant-based products, like meat and dairy substitutes, as consumers look for healthier and more sustainable dietary options. Clean Labeling : Consumers highly favor products with clear, transparent ingredient lists, driving brands to adopt clean labeling practices that focus on simplicity and natural ingredients.

: Consumers highly favor products with clear, transparent ingredient lists, driving brands to adopt clean labeling practices that focus on simplicity and natural ingredients. Sustainable Packaging : A transformation towards eco-friendly packaging solutions is gaining momentum, with brands looking at biodegradable, recyclable, or reusable materials to minimize environmental impact.

: A transformation towards eco-friendly packaging solutions is gaining momentum, with brands looking at biodegradable, recyclable, or reusable materials to minimize environmental impact. Functional Foods: The growth of functional foods products fortified with health benefits like probiotics, vitamins, or superfoods reflects consumer interest in foods that support overall wellness and specific health goals.

Green Food Market: Competitive Landscape

The green food market comprises a blend of established brands and emerging players vying for consumer interest in a rapidly expanding sector. Companies look to innovation and sustainability to differentiate their products, using existing distribution networks to offer a range of organic, natural, and plant-based foods.

New entrants target niche markets with unique value propositions, while effective pricing strategies and marketing focusing on health benefits and transparency are crucial for success in this competitive landscape..

Some of the major players in the market include Danone, Organic Valley, Whole Food Market Inc, Nature’s Path Food, General Mills Inc, Eden Food, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Danone

Organic Valley

Whole Food Market Inc

Nature’s Path Food

General Mills Inc

Eden Food

The Hain Celestial Group

Earth’s Best

United Natural Food Inc

Other Key Players

Green Food Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 558.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 1,164.4 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.5% The US Market Size (2024) USD 180.0 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 38.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is anticipated to dominate the green food market in 2024, providing a diverse selection of eco-friendly products, like natural, organic, and sustainable items. Many stores are developing dedicated sections for green foods, simplifying the shopping experience for consumers focused on health and environmental values.

Further, the online retail segment is projected to grow the fastest as consumers highly look for convenience and variety. Green food brands are using digital platforms to expand their reach, promote transparency, and offer subscription services, further driving e-commerce growth.





Green Food Market Segmentation

By Type

Organic Food

Natural Food

Plant-Based Food

Locally Sourced Food

Others

By Application

Retail

Foodservice

Food Processing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Green Food Market: Driver

Rising Health Consciousness : A large awareness of health benefits linked with organic and plant-based diets is driving consumer demand for healthier food options.

: A large awareness of health benefits linked with organic and plant-based diets is driving consumer demand for healthier food options. Sustainability Trends : A major concern about environmental sustainability encourages consumers to choose eco-friendly and sustainably sourced food products.

: A major concern about environmental sustainability encourages consumers to choose eco-friendly and sustainably sourced food products. E-commerce Expansion : The growth of online shopping allows brands to reach broader audiences and provides consumers with convenient access to a variety of green food products.

: The growth of online shopping allows brands to reach broader audiences and provides consumers with convenient access to a variety of green food products. Innovative Food Technologies: Advances in food technology improve product providing, making it easier for brands to develop appealing and nutritious green food options.

Global Green Food Market: Restraints

Higher Production Costs : The costs linked with organic farming and sustainable production methods can lead to higher prices for green food products, limiting accessibility for some consumers.

: The costs linked with organic farming and sustainable production methods can lead to higher prices for green food products, limiting accessibility for some consumers. Inconsistent Labeling and Certification : Variations in labeling & certification standards can develop confusion among consumers, making it difficult for them to identify genuinely eco-friendly products.

: Variations in labeling & certification standards can develop confusion among consumers, making it difficult for them to identify genuinely eco-friendly products. Limited Shelf Life : Many organic & natural products have lesser shelf lives in comparison to conventional foods, which can lead to higher waste and loss for retailers.

: Many organic & natural products have lesser shelf lives in comparison to conventional foods, which can lead to higher waste and loss for retailers. Market Competition: The growth in the number of brands entering the market intensifies competition, potentially leading to market saturation and price wars, which can affect profitability.

Global Green Food Market: Opportunities

Niche Product Development : There is potential for brands to develop innovative niche products targeting specific consumer segments, like gluten-free, allergen-friendly, or locally sourced options.

: There is potential for brands to develop innovative niche products targeting specific consumer segments, like gluten-free, allergen-friendly, or locally sourced options. Expansion of E-commerce : Using online platforms allows brands to reach large audiences and cater to the increase in the preference for convenient shopping, especially for specialty green foods.

: Using online platforms allows brands to reach large audiences and cater to the increase in the preference for convenient shopping, especially for specialty green foods. Health and Wellness Trends : The major focus is on health and wellness, is providing opportunities for brands to promote the health benefits of green foods, potentially attracting more health-conscious consumers.

: The major focus is on health and wellness, is providing opportunities for brands to promote the health benefits of green foods, potentially attracting more health-conscious consumers. Partnerships and Collaborations: Integrating with health organizations, influencers, or sustainability-focused initiatives can improve brand credibility and awareness, driving consumer interest in green food products.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global green food market, anticipated to account for 38.1% of market revenue in 2024, which is driven by consumers' higher preference for sustainable, organic, plant-based, and locally sourced products as they become more health-conscious and environmentally aware.

Supportive regulations & certifications further improve market expansion. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest, with countries like India and China using plant-based diets due to advancements in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, promoting eco-conscious consumption and sustainable practices.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Green Food Market

September 2024: Green Giant unveiled 12 new veggie-forward frozen offerings, including 3 brand new items: Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites, and Veggie Ramen. Further, it will also be expanding its Green Giant Restaurant Style line with new items from Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice.

Green Giant unveiled 12 new veggie-forward frozen offerings, including 3 brand new items: Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites, and Veggie Ramen. Further, it will also be expanding its Green Giant Restaurant Style line with new items from Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice. September 2024: Farmacy International Pty Ltd & FutureBright Society Enterprise Pty Ltd launched a strategic joint venture, Farmacy ANZ, focused on driving sustainability in agricultural innovation and developing scalable green food networks across multiple sectors.

Farmacy International Pty Ltd & FutureBright Society Enterprise Pty Ltd launched a strategic joint venture, Farmacy ANZ, focused on driving sustainability in agricultural innovation and developing scalable green food networks across multiple sectors. May 2024: Grobrix and Green City Growers announced a partnership looking at expanding their urban farming footprint in North America, which also marks Grobrix’s entry into the North American market through an exclusive distributorship arrangement.

Grobrix and Green City Growers announced a partnership looking at expanding their urban farming footprint in North America, which also marks Grobrix’s entry into the North American market through an exclusive distributorship arrangement. April 2024: Walmart launched its newest private brand innovation, bettergoods: a new elevated experience that provides quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value.

