Generative AI in Software and Coding Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 243.7 Mn by 2033, at 25.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

The Generative AI in Software and Coding Market size is expected to reach USD 31.6 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 243.7 million by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The Generative AI in the Software and Coding market includes the usage of AI technologies that can automatically generate code software components, and even all applications, which shows how software is developed by automating repetitive tasks, optimizing code, and creating new solutions with lesser human intervention.

Important Insights

The Generative AI in Software and Coding Market is expected to grow by USD 204.9 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 25.5%.

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of The Code Generation is set to dominate in 2024 with a large share & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

is set to dominate in 2024 with a large share & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period. IT & Telecom sector is expected to get the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Generative AI in Software and Coding Market.

is expected to get the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Generative AI in Software and Coding Market. North America is predicted to have a 33.5% share of revenue share in the Global Generative AI in Software and Coding Market in 2024.

The US Overview

The Generative AI in Software and Coding Market in the US is projected to reach USD 9.3 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 23.9% over its forecast period.

The U.S. provides significant growth opportunities in generative AI for software and coding, due to its advanced tech ecosystem, substantial R&D investments, and higher AI funding. The need for AI-driven automation, coupled with a skilled workforce and innovative culture, positions the U.S. as a leader in AI-driven coding solutions. However, challenges such as significant implementation costs and data privacy concerns may impact the broad adoption and integration of these technologies.

Global Generative AI in Software and Coding Market: Trends

AI-Powered Code Assistants : Growth in the use of AI tools that provide real-time coding suggestions & error detection.

: Growth in the use of AI tools that provide real-time coding suggestions & error detection. Integration in IDEs : Increase in the integration of generative AI tools within integrated development environments (IDEs) for better productivity.

: Increase in the integration of generative AI tools within integrated development environments (IDEs) for better productivity. Automated Code Reviews : Growth in the adoption of AI for automated analysis & feedback on code quality.

: Growth in the adoption of AI for automated analysis & feedback on code quality. Multi-Language Code Translation: Development of AI tools for translating code between distinctive programming languages for easier maintenance and updates.

Generative AI in Software and Coding Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the generative AI market for software and coding features various tech companies and innovative startups. These players are developing AI models and tools to automate coding tasks and improve efficiency. Current R&D investments and collaborations with research institutions drive constant innovation, with strong competition focusing on enhancing AI capabilities, usability, and integration.

Some of the major players in the market include Open AI, IBM Corp, Google LLC, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Codeacademy, Codota, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Open AI

IBM Corp

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp

NVIDIA Corp

Codeacademy

Codota

Tabnine

CodiumAI

DeepCode

Other Key Players

Generative AI in Software and Coding Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 31.6 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 243.7 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 25.5% The US Market Size (2024) USD 9.3 Mn North America Revenue Share (2024) 33.5% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Function, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

IT & Telecom sector is anticipated to lead in adopting generative AI for software and coding in 2024 due to its need for constant innovation and efficiency amidst rapid technological changes and fierce competition. Generative AI enables the rapid development of new applications and services, automates routine coding tasks, and improves system maintenance and integration, thus enhancing operational efficiency.

AI-driven code generation tools reduce human error and speed up development. In Retail & E-commerce, AI boosts user experience through better personalization and recommendation engines. In addition, many emerging and niche sectors in the ‘Others’ category are largely using AI to gain a competitive edge and optimize operations.

Generative AI in Software and Coding Market Segmentation

By Function

Code Generation

Code Enhancement

Code Review

Language Translation

By End User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Science

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Global Generative AI in Software and Coding Market: Driver

Increased Demand for Automation : The rise in the need for AI-driven automation to streamline coding & software development processes.

: The rise in the need for AI-driven automation to streamline coding & software development processes. Advancements in AI Technology : Constant development in AI models and tools enhances capabilities & efficiency in coding.

: Constant development in AI models and tools enhances capabilities & efficiency in coding. Significant R&D Investments : Current R&D investments accelerate innovation and adoption of generative AI.

: Current R&D investments accelerate innovation and adoption of generative AI. Innovation Culture: A high focus on innovation within the tech industry accelerates the development of generative AI applications.

Global Generative AI in Software and Coding Market: Restraints

High Implementation Costs : Higher expenses for integrating AI tools and technologies can be a barrier.

: Higher expenses for integrating AI tools and technologies can be a barrier. Data Privacy Concerns : Challenges in handling & protecting sensitive data may limit adoption.

: Challenges in handling & protecting sensitive data may limit adoption. Complexity of AI Models : The complexity of AI systems can create challenges in implementation and maintenance.

: The complexity of AI systems can create challenges in implementation and maintenance. Skill Gaps: A shortage of skilled professionals to develop & manage AI technologies can impact progress.

Global Generative AI in Software and Coding Market: Opportunities

Enhanced Efficiency : Automating routine coding tasks enhances the development speed and fewer errors.

: Automating routine coding tasks enhances the development speed and fewer errors. Customization : AI allows the creation of customized software solutions for specific business needs.

: AI allows the creation of customized software solutions for specific business needs. Scalable Solutions : Generative AI tools support handling larger and more complex projects with greater ease.

: Generative AI tools support handling larger and more complex projects with greater ease. Innovation: AI-driven development fosters new capabilities and features in software development.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant 33.5% share in the generative AI market for software and coding in 2024, due to its strong tech ecosystem and substantial AI funding. Major tech companies & innovative startups drive AI development, supported by high technology adoption rates & a large focus on R&D. The region's skilled workforce & culture of innovation further improve its leadership. Further, in Europe, strict AI ethics and data privacy standards, along with significant investments, are boosting its influence. Also, Asia Pacific is rapidly growing, driven by a tech-savvy population and a thriving tech sector.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Generative AI in Software and Coding Market

July 2024: CodiumAI launched its enterprise platform which enables development teams to use generative AI to improve code quality.

CodiumAI launched its enterprise platform which enables development teams to use generative AI to improve code quality. July 2024: AWS introduced Amazon Q Apps, a feature of its generative AI coding tool that allow workers to develop applications using natural language prompts, as the users utlizes the tool to design applications that generate onboarding plans, draft memos, and summarize feedback.

AWS introduced Amazon Q Apps, a feature of its generative AI coding tool that allow workers to develop applications using natural language prompts, as the users utlizes the tool to design applications that generate onboarding plans, draft memos, and summarize feedback. May 2024: Hitachi, Ltd. plans the implementation of the Hitachi Group's Generative AI Common Platform intending to reform the work styles and improve the productivity of software engineers and front-line workers, who are experiencing human resource shortages in various industries.

Hitachi, Ltd. plans the implementation of the Hitachi Group's Generative AI Common Platform intending to reform the work styles and improve the productivity of software engineers and front-line workers, who are experiencing human resource shortages in various industries. February 2024: Cognizant launched a generative AI (gen AI)-enabled platform, Cognizant Flowsource which looks to drive the next generation of software engineering for enterprises.

Cognizant launched a generative AI (gen AI)-enabled platform, Cognizant Flowsource which looks to drive the next generation of software engineering for enterprises. November 2023: SAP launched a set of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools & extensions for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software package, SAP Business Technology Platform, which works in integration with the Joule generative AI copilot to make it possible to write code for application logic, data models, and test scripts using natural language.

