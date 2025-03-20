PROTEIN INDUSTRIES CANADA LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM TO HELP CANADIAN COMPANIES NAVIGATE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

Regina, SK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada is announcing a new program to help Canadian companies remain competitive in wake of the ongoing uncertainty around trade with the US. The $3 million program will support the development of new, or the reformulation of existing products, for the domestic market.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that we support our Canadian ingredient manufacturers and food processors. Their ability to remain viable is key to Canada’s agriculture and food sector, and Canada’s domestic supply chain,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Robert Hunter said. “This program will help our manufacturers and processors create or reformulate products for the Canadian market, using Canadian ingredients.”

The Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain Program will reimburse up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum project cost of $200,000. To be eligible, projects must include at least one of the following:

Reformulating products with domestically produced ingredients;

Scale-up and commercialization work to increase the supply of domestically produced food products to Canadian consumers; or

Scale-up and commercialization of domestically produced ingredients to Canadian manufacturers.

As will all Protein Industries Canada investments, projects are required to use Canadian feedstocks or ingredients derived from Canadian crops such as wheat, oats, barley, peas, soy or fava beans. Other emerging crops, such as lupin or hemp, will also be considered.

In addition to launching the new program, Protein Industries Canada is also making changes to its Technology Leadership Program to increase the rate of reimbursement on the cost of eligible commissioned capital and equipment. This change, which will be applied retroactively to all current projects, and all projects currently in development, will help offset the cost of installing capital equipment in Canada, helping Canadian companies build out their processing capacity in Canada.

“Canada can be the preferred ingredient supplier to the world – building off our strong advantages as an agricultural powerhouse. To seize that opportunity we must invest in, and support, our domestic processing capacity,” Hunter said. “The Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain Program, is an interim step to help our companies weather the current turbulence, but as a country we need to become serious about our ability to add value to our products here at home. In doing so, we will not only secure Canada’s food supply chain, but we will also generate new economic growth and jobs for Canadians.”

Companies interested in applying to the Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain Program may send an email to projects@proteinsupercluster.ca. Application forms and further program information are expected to be available by the end of March.