Jabra launches Engage AI Complete, the human-focused AI software for call centers

LOWELL, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, today announced Jabra Engage AI Complete – a new premium tier of its call center software, Engage AI. The new offering adds real-time speech-to-text transcription and generative AI to elevate agent performance and enhance every customer interaction.

With Engage AI Complete, call center agents receive live coaching and automated call summaries, while supervisors gain real-time insights, sentiment analysis and powerful analytics tools – all designed to drive better conversations and stronger customer outcomes.

Evolving the customer experience

Modern call centers often operate across several physical locations, with agents working from shared offices or noisy home environments. Multi-tasking is constant – solving customer issues while managing systems, tools and admin work. Engage AI Complete is designed for this reality.

The platform uses AI to transcribe conversations live, enabling agents to focus on the caller rather than note-taking. It also analyzes not only what’s said but also how it’s said, helping agents adjust their tone in real time. Additionally, the platform uses AI to cut through background noise to ensure clearer conversations, powered by Jabra’s ClearSpeech technology.

The result is fewer distractions, faster resolutions and more meaningful conversations – while reducing cognitive load for agents and enabling supervisors to support teams at scale.

One platform with real-time voice intelligence for deeper human connections

Jabra launched Engage AI in 2022 to bring real-time tone monitoring and feedback to agents. In 2024, ClearSpeech was introduced, removing background noise from the customer’s end to improve clarity and reduce cognitive loads on agents.

Jabra is the only solution that delivers tone AI, speech-to-text, generative AI and noise cancellation, all in the same package.

Backed by over 20 years of research and millions of conversations analyzed, Engage AI is built on a foundation of data, insights and privacy-first design. Calls are securely processed, with instant feedback delivered directly to the agent — helping them adjust in the moment and improve with every interaction.

This enables agents to focus fully on the customer, making each conversation more effective. Supervisors can boost team performance with immediate coaching insights, while leaders can use real-time data to address shared customer concerns and make improvements. As a result, call centers benefit from higher customer satisfaction, lower agent turnover and more efficient operations overall.

“Our goal is simple: give every agent the ability to own their tone, elevate every conversation and make the most of every call,” said Andreas Orebo Wenzel, VP of Engage AI at Jabra. “With Engage AI Complete, we’ve brought together years of voice research and generative AI innovation to address the core needs of the call center. Engage AI Complete increases operational efficiency and improves both agent experience and customer satisfaction, allowing companies to get more from every call.”

New features that will be available in Engage AI Complete:

AI Call Summaries – Automatically transcribes and summarizes calls to reduce post-call admin.

Auto Call Reason Detection – Detects the reason for the call to help teams identify patterns and improve processes.

Auto Topic Tagging – Tags key topics discussed during the call to track trends and streamline coaching.

Customer Sentiment – Gives an instant, high-level view of how each call went with a simple sentiment score based on the words used during the call.

Insights & Analytics Dashboard – Overview of conversations to help leaders improve coaching and quality.



Whether paired with a Jabra headset for an optimized experience or used with any professional headset, Engage AI Complete is easy to deploy and scale.

Jabra Engage AI Complete will be available globally in June 2025. MSRP: $50 per user per month. The original version, now called Engage AI Core, remains available at $25 per user per month.

Jabra will be showcasing its Engage AI Complete solution at Customer Contact Week 2025 in Las Vegas, June 9-12 (Booth 838), where Jabra has been recognized as an ‘Up & Coming solution provider’ by CMP in the Auto QA/QM category.

Learn more at: www.jabra.com/engageai

PR Contact

Hayley Minardi

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for call centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

