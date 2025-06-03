Why AI Projects Fail: Groundbreaking Survey Uncovers Crisis of Trust in Underlying Content

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI knowledge platform for service, today announced the findings of a first-of-its-kind survey on the state of AI in 2025. Conducted by Enterprise AI/KMWorld in Spring 2025, the findings were compiled from the responses of 316 executives, knowledge managers and practitioners worldwide.

The survey revealed a make-or-break barrier to AI success with a whopping 61% of respondents pointing to erroneous or inconsistent answers as the top concern for broad AI adoption. In fact, Gartner warns that 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration with modern KM systems will fail to meet their CX and operational cost-reduction goals.

“It is trusted content or bust when it comes to moving the needle with AI applications,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

“At a time when so many organizations are looking to AI to solve problems, it’s important to stress that, with AI and knowledge, you need both to thrive,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief for KMWorld. “The hard numbers from this study reveal how vital trusted content is to successful AI initiatives.”

With the eGain AI Knowledge Hub, Fortune 500 clients across industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and utilities have taken this trust-centric, knowledge-powered approach to accelerate AI initiatives.

“With trusted knowledge created and curated in the eGain AI knowledge Hub, we have been able to reduce AHT (Average Handle Time) by 24% and AWT (Average Wait Time) by 57% for member calls,” said Amy Durst, Assistant VP of Internal Support at Rogue Credit Union. “At the same time, our agent satisfaction scores went up by 22%.”

