New Investment to Strengthen Canada’s Specialty Soybean Market and Boost Plant-Based Innovation

Saskatoon, SK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian farmers are at the forefront of a new $4.3 million initiative that will boost the competitiveness of Canada’s agriculture and food sector, at home and abroad. Led by NRGene Canada, Pulse Genetics, Hensall Co-op, and Yumasoy Foods Ltd., with support by Protein Industries Canada, the project will strengthen Canada’s identity-preserved (IP) non-GMO soybean market and accelerate innovation in plant-based food production. The investment will create new opportunities for farmers, while supporting domestic processing and expanding access to high-value international markets.

“With the support of Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada’s five global innovation clusters, this project will expand soybean production across our country, helping to not only create new economic opportunities and a competitive edge for Canadian farmers and producers but also meet the increasing global demand for quality plant-based products,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “This is Canadian innovation meeting its purpose at home and on the global stage.”

The specialty soybean market is growing, particularly in regions like Asia, where they are used in products such as soya milk and tofu. Over the past several years, Canadian farmers have faced increasing challenges in maintaining their share of this premium export market. With fewer commercial investments in non-GMO varieties, farmers have fewer seed options, especially outside traditional growing zones.

This investment is designed to change that.

“Canadian farmers have a proud history of producing high-quality, identity-preserved soybeans that meet the most demanding international food standards,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Robert Hunter said. “This investment gives our farmers the tools they need to stay competitive in the global market, while also creating new economic opportunities here at home, for both farmers and food processors.”

Through this project, a new breeding program will be launched to develop early-maturing, high-protein, non-GMO soybean varieties suited to Canada’s northern climates, including Manitoba and northern Ontario. These new varieties will be specifically bred for improved yield, resistance to soybean cyst nematode (SCN), and better adaptation to a range of environmental conditions, helping producers reduce the yield gap between GMO and non-GMO crops.

“This investment represents a turning point for Canada’s non-GMO soybean sector. By combining advanced genomics with farmer-driven breeding goals, we’re creating varieties that meet global demand for food-grade soy while enabling more farmers, from southern Ontario to northern Manitoba, to compete in high-value markets,” General Manager of NRGene Canada Masood Risvi said. “At NRGene Canada, we’re proud to bring our genomics expertise to a project that strengthens Canadian agriculture and delivers real innovation to the plant-based food supply chain.”

For farmers, this means greater choice, improved returns, and the ability to access a premium market with more confidence. For the sector, it means the potential to expand acres and rebuild Canada’s competitive edge in food-grade soybeans.

“I’m thankful to be a part of this visionary project funded by Protein Industries Canada and supported by our consortium partners, each bringing valuable expertise and insight to the table,” Pete Giesbrecht from Pulse Genetics said. “Our goal of developing innovative, regionally adapted food-grade soy varieties with unique quality traits for both domestic and export markets will create value and expanded opportunity for Canadian farmers.”

“Hensall Co-op is proud to join this consortium advancing high-protein, non-GMO soybean varieties for northern growing regions,” General Manager, Food Products and Strategic Business Development, Hensall Co-op Brad Grabham said. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to innovation and agronomic excellence, while helping us meet the strict quality and functional standards of our global soy food and beverage partners. As a leading exporter of identity-preserved soybeans, we’re focused on connecting Canadian growers with markets that demand high-quality, traceable, and sustainably grown products.”

But the project doesn’t stop in the field. A second phase will see the development of a novel, soy-based plant protein product for Canadian and global consumers. This will be the first single-ingredient plant-based protein of its kind. This innovation uses extruded whole non-GMO soybeans to create high-protein meat-like shreds that retain the bean’s full complement of nutrients. Designed to serve as a mainstream protein such as tofu, chicken, pork, or steak, the product brings versatility, nutrition, and sustainability to the growing plant-based food market.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of this innovative and forward-thinking consortium, and deeply grateful to Protein Industries Canada and the Government of Canada for their support,” CEO of Yumasoy Foods Ltd. Gina Arsens said. “This investment is a game changer—not just for Yumasoy, but for consumers seeking clean-label, high-protein foods, and for the future of food innovation in Canada. It allows us to scale a uniquely Canadian product that transforms whole soybeans into a versatile, meat-like protein—opening new doors for business growth, sustainability, and more food choices at home and around the world.”

This project is one of many under Protein Industries Canada’s broader effort to support domestic innovation and drive forward The Road to $25 Billion—a national vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed, and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry and make Canada the leading provider of plant-based ingredients. Protein Industries Canada invested $1.9 million into this project, with the industry partners investing $2.4 million.

