Investment into Saskatchewan pea protein processing to create new Canadian food options

Yorkton, SK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the plant-protein sector has led to rising demand for Canadian-made protein alternatives that meet the flavour and nutrition profiles of their traditional counterparts. Today, Protein Industries Canada is announcing a new pilot project focused on meeting that demand, through the development of new pea protein ingredients and finished food products in partnership with global merchant and processor of agricultural goods Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), and Seven Oaks Hospital Chronic Disease Innovation Centre (CDIC). A total of C$48.7 million has been committed to work within the project.

LDC and CDIC are combining their expertise to bring new ingredients and food products to market. With a focus on taste and nutrition, the new products have the potential to help provide a wider selection of nutritious protein options for Canadian families, particularly seniors looking to manage muscle loss and sarcopenia. The ingredient’s use in other food and feed products will also help strengthen Canada’s domestic food supply chain, while increasing market access potential for Canadian pea crops.

“This project, supported through Canada’s Protein Industries Cluster, provides yet another example of how Canada’s investments are spurring Canadian innovation and driving economic growth across the country,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “These investments are not only empowering Canadian farmers and companies to lead in the global plant-based market but also helping capture the full potential of Canada’s agri-food sector.”

LDC has developed a pea protein isolate that will be produced in its new facility, currently under construction in Yorkton, Sask. Expected to be operational by the end of 2025, the new facility will strengthen the local economy by creating jobs throughout the sector and generating new market opportunities for Canadian farmers, increasing investment in rural Saskatchewan.

“Canada has the opportunity to lead the global market in value-added agrifood. This investment, with its focus on turning our high-protein pea crops into ingredients and food products with the nutrition and health benefits Canadians are looking for, is the latest example of how we can leverage our sector’s potential to reach our C$25 billion opportunity,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Robert Hunter said. “With a continued focus in this area, we can create a stronger food supply chain for Canada, built on innovation and a dedication to providing Canadians with a wide range of nutritious, sustainable food options.”

LDC’s pea protein isolate will be tested on a range of food products developed by CDIC, with a focus on the ingredient’s sensory properties and potential health benefits for an older, free-living population. The partners will work together to ensure the ingredient helps make CDIC’s finished products more digestible for an aging population.

“We are excited to work alongside CDIC to help meet growing demand for plant-based products, thanks to the investment of Protein Industries Canada, that will further contribute to the development of our unique clean-taste pea protein isolate, evaluating and valorizing co-products such as pea starch and pea fiber for use in food, animal feed ingredients and other by-products,” said Thibaut Ferté, LDC’s Head of Plant Proteins.

“Through partnership and collaboration, we have the unique opportunity to combine cutting-edge research with industry innovation to create sustainable, plant-based food solutions that are designed to meet the needs of an aging population at risk or experiencing chronic disease,” said CDIC Executive Director Michelle Di Nella.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the C$25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector.

Pilot projects and partnerships like this one add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

About Louis Dreyfus Company

Louis Dreyfus Company is a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, founded in 1851. The group leverages its global reach and extensive asset network to serve customers and consumers around the world, delivering the right products to the right location, at the right time - safely, reliably and responsibly. Its activities span the entire value chain, from farm to fork, across a broad range of business lines (platforms): Coffee, Cotton, Food & Feed Solutions, Freight, Global Markets, Grains & Oilseeds, Juice, Rice and Sugar. LDC helps feed and clothe some 500 million people every year by originating, processing and transporting approximately 95 million tons of products. It is active in over 100 countries across six geographical regions and employs approximately 19,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.ldc.com.

About Seven Oaks Hospital Chronic Disease Innovation Centre

The Chronic Disease Innovation Centre (CDIC) is a non-profit, patient-centered organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by chronic disease. Through research and collaboration, they are focused on creating and developing solutions that support both treatment and prevention to drive better health outcomes for all. They believe in partnering with public and private sectors to enhance the quality and value of healthcare, create broader access to innovative solutions, and build healthier communities. Their multidisciplinary team, comprised of clinician scientists, project managers, statisticians, business development officers and research coordinators —specializes in big data analytics, clinical trials, health economics, knowledge translation, and innovative service delivery. CDIC also acts as an incubator for new technologies and services that will continue to improve the lives of those impacted by chronic disease.