Protein Industries Canada and Nurasa Launch Program to Expand Global Reach of Canadian Plant-Based Companies into the Asia-Pacific Market

Singapore, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an event in Singapore, witnessed by Minister MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Protein Industries Canada announced a new international partnership with Nurasa, a leading food innovation and commercialization partner based in Singapore. The partnership will help Canadian companies accelerate entry into the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market—one of the world’s largest and most dynamic regions for plant-based food innovation.

"Canadian innovation is driving the global shift toward sustainable food solutions.” Said the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “By supporting our plant-based companies as they expand into new markets like the Asia-Pacific, we are helping them scale up, create good jobs at home, and showcase Canadian expertise on the world stage. This partnership is another example of how the Global Innovation Clusters are helping Canadian businesses succeed both at home at abroad, driving Canada’s leadership in industries of the future."

“Canada is a leader in agricultural innovation, and Protein Industries Canada is at its forefront. In partnering with Singapore’s Nurasa, these two organizations have created the Asia-Pacific Market Entry Program, which will fast track opportunities for Canadian plant-based ingredient and food companies to bring their products directly to this important market. This new program will help the sector realize its multi-billion-dollar potential and advance our goal of strengthening collaboration with reliable trading partners around the world,” said The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

The new Asia Pacific Market Entry Program will support Canadian plant-based ingredient and food companies in preparing their products for launch in Singapore and across the broader Asia-Pacific region. The program will accelerate market entry by offering tailored market insights, product development and formulation support, and access to Nurasa’s state-of-the-art facilities and network of commercialization partners.

Nurasa plays a pivotal role in the program’s implementation, offering technical and product development capabilities alongside deep regional market knowledge and access to a growing commercial network across Asia. As a strategic partner, Nurasa will support participating companies localise their offerings, navigate regulatory requirements, and test market-fit in Singapore and beyond.

With growing demand for sustainable, nutritious food products across the Asia-Pacific, this initiative represents a major opportunity for Canadian companies to diversify their exports and scale globally into this large and important market. Diversifying beyond traditional markets is essential to achieving The Road to $25 Billion, Protein Industries Canada’s bold vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry by 2035.

“The Asia-Pacific region represents a significant opportunity for Canadian plant-based ingredient and food companies,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Robert Hunter said. “Through this partnership, we’re removing key barriers to market entry, helping Canadian businesses diversify their export markets and scale internationally, bringing us one step closer to achieving the full potential of our $25 billion plant-based sector.”

The Asia Pacific Market Entry Program has three modules available to companies, with varied outcomes to meet Canadian agrifood companies where they are in terms of product development and export readiness. Through training and product optimization, the program will enable companies to more quickly enter the Asia-Pacific market, strengthening Canada’s global position as a supplier of choice while contributing to regional food resilience and sustainability goals.

“Nurasa’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of accessible and affordable food innovation across Asia and beyond, in collaboration with our partners. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to driving large-scale innovation and commercialization. By combining Canada’s leadership in sustainable agriculture and plant-based ingredient expertise with Singapore’s strategic role as a gateway to Asia, we are proud to co-develop solutions that overcome market-entry barriers and delight consumers throughout the region. This is more than a partnership—it’s a catalyst for scale, transformation toward a sustainable future, and shared food security,” said Xiuling Guo, Chief Executive Officer of Nurasa.

The program is currently open for project intakes until Oct. 15, 2025, with the program running until July 2027. For more information or to apply, please visit https://www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/projects/asia-pacific-market-entry-program. Asia-based companies interested in sourcing or collaborating with Canadian food and ingredient companies may email apacmarketentry@nurasa.com. A total of $1million has been invested into the program.

--

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the C$25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Partnerships and projects in its program streams add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

About Nurasa

Nurasa is dedicated to realising a world where sustainable nutrition is accessible to all. Through innovative approach and open collaboration platform, Nurasa is crafting nutritious solutions that utilise sustainable ingredients, ensuring market access for better-for-you foods. By fostering partnerships and leveraging our innovation platforms, Nurasa drives forward at every stage of growth, expanding opportunities across Asia and beyond. https://nurasa.com

