Crescendo to Exceed $100M ARR as Global Adoption of its First AI-Native Contact Center Accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo , the first AI-native contact center, today announced that it is on track to exceed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by end of 2025 — less than two years since its founding.

Crescendo is the first company to deliver a fully integrated, outcome-based, customer service solution. It replaces the patchwork of tools, bots and outsourced BPOs with a single solution featuring groundbreaking auto-tuning AI Assistants for voice, email and chat, backed by superhumans who seamlessly handle complex escalations. Every interaction is AI-monitored for quality and business insights, with results fed directly into the boardroom.

Unlike siloed AI bots that contain or deflect customers, often at the expense of satisfaction, Crescendo’s AI-native approach transforms the entire service journey – delivering AI-driven efficiency without sacrificing engagement or the overall experience.

With more than 500 Agentic AI customer deployments, Crescendo has built a reputation for delivering value at speed. Most customers go live with a fully AI-native contact center in weeks, leaving competitors tangled in piecemeal fixes and waiting months or years to see results.

In addition to the revenue milestone, Crescendo has continued to expand its global footprint, employee and customer base. Highlights include:

New headquarters in San Francisco with planned expansions in London, New York and Dubai, expanding on existing offices in Portland, Greensboro, San Pedro Sula and Manila;

Strategic leadership additions, including Salesforce veteran and former Groq CRO Michelle Donnelly joining as Chief Revenue Officer;

joining as Chief Revenue Officer; Continued team expansion, including 5x growth within its GTM team by end of year.



“With a world-class leadership team and strong momentum, we are quickly becoming a favorite among fast-growing and mid-market businesses,” said Matt Price, co-founder and CEO of Crescendo. “These companies face increasingly complex customer service needs but lack the resources to manage clunky bolt-on bots and outdated BPO models. Crescendo enables them to leapfrog competitors by delivering customer care once reserved for the highest-performing brands.”

Businesses across industries around the world trust Crescendo to reimagine their customer experience while driving meaningful business outcomes.

Innovative e-commerce greeting card company Lovepop adopted Crescendo's AI-native contact center and in weeks had turned around its Trustpilot ratings from 3.6 (Average) to 4.4 (Excellent) with overwhelmingly positive reviews on customer service.

adopted Crescendo's AI-native contact center and in weeks had turned around its Trustpilot ratings from 3.6 (Average) to 4.4 (Excellent) with overwhelmingly positive reviews on customer service. Austrian Task Management platform Meister used Crescendo’s multilingual CX to clear a 1,000+ ticket backlog in weeks and now resolves 67% of inquiries instantly.

used Crescendo’s multilingual CX to clear a 1,000+ ticket backlog in weeks and now resolves 67% of inquiries instantly. Fast-growing enterprise EV charging company, EVPassport , used Crescendo’s blended AI and superhumans model, slashing time-to-answer from 10 minutes to under 30 seconds and driving CSAT scores from 40% to an industry-leading 70%.



“We can count on Crescendo,” said Cass Sapir, AI Lead at EVPassport. “Round-the-clock AI, round-the-clock people, and a partner who keeps improving with us. We are the most reliable EV charging network in the United States and the most advanced in using AI to deliver support, and Crescendo is making that possible.”

A recent Gartner study found that none of the Fortune 500 companies will have fully eliminated human customer service by 2028, despite early speculation that AI agents will replace all customer service work, further reinforcing the value of Crescendo’s pioneering approach to AI-powered CX.

Crescendo will cover how to move beyond this hype and build AI solutions that actually work at Crescendo Live in San Francisco on October 28, featuring an incredible lineup of speakers. Seats are limited, secure yours: https://www.crescendo.ai/crescendo-live-san-francisco-2025 .

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the first AI-native contact center, built to deliver peak CX performance in the AI era. While others sell seats, licenses, or hype, we tie our success to business outcomes. Our platform combines the world’s smartest, auto-tuning AI with multilingual “superhuman” experts, ensuring every interaction is fast, accurate, and empathetic. Unlike legacy service providers or bolt-on AI, Crescendo delivers peak performance in weeks, not months. From rapid deployment to predictable outcome-based pricing, we help enterprises scale effortlessly while preserving quality. In a world of overpromise and under-delivery, Crescendo guarantees outcomes that others only talk about. Learn more at crescendo.ai .

