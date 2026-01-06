Kahuna Labs Appoints Atul Nanda as Executive Advisor to Guide Product Strategy and Support Industry Engagement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Labs, the Frontline Productivity Company, today announced that Atul Nanda has joined the company as an Executive Advisor, bringing decades of global leadership experience across customer support, customer success, and enterprise cloud operations at some of the world’s most influential technology companies, including Google, Salesforce, and Atlassian.

In his advisory role, Nanda will work closely with Kahuna Labs’ leadership team to help shape product strategy and advise on the evolution of AI-powered support for complex enterprise environments. He will also serve as a trusted industry voice, helping connect Kahuna with forward-leaning support and customer experience executives exploring transformational approaches to AI.

“Atul has been at the center of some of the most complex and ambitious support and customer experience transformations on the planet,” said Sanjeev Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Kahuna Labs. “He understands firsthand the scale, complexity, and stakes that global support organizations face — and what it really takes to modernize them. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue building a platform designed for the hardest problems in technical support.”

Nanda is a seasoned global support and customer experience executive with a proven track record of building and transforming large-scale organizations across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS environments. Most recently, he served as SVP and Head of CSS Global Operations at Atlassian, where he led worldwide support delivery, incident and escalation management, and enterprise readiness initiatives while pioneering advanced AI capabilities to improve efficiency and customer outcomes.

Previously, Nanda was Vice President of Google Cloud Support, where he was a member of Google Cloud’s senior customer experience leadership team. In that role, he led global support and premium services for GCP and Workspace, managing a $500M+ P&L and a global organization of more than 5,000 team members. During his tenure, Google Cloud revenue grew from approximately $8B to $25B, supported by significant gains in customer effort, margins, and operational leverage.

Earlier in his career, Nanda spent over a decade at Salesforce, where he helped build and scale Support, Onboarding, and Customer Success organizations during a period of hypergrowth, supporting the company’s expansion from under $1B to $16.5B in revenue. He also led company-wide initiatives focused on churn prevention, renewals, and revenue acceleration.

“I’ve spent my career helping support and customer experience organizations scale through complexity while protecting trust, outcomes, and growth,” said Atul Nanda, Executive Advisor at Kahuna Labs. “What drew me to Kahuna is their clear focus on the hardest part of support — complex, context-rich issues where traditional AI and automation fall short. I’m excited to help guide the product strategy and engage with support leaders who are ready to rethink what’s possible with AI.”

Nanda’s appointment follows Kahuna Labs’ recent expansion of its leadership team, including the addition of Judith Platz as Field Chief Customer Officer, and John Ragsdale as Senior Vice President of Marketing, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to combining deep industry expertise with next-generation AI capabilities.

Kahuna Labs’ enterprise AI platform is purpose-built for complex technical support environments, enabling organizations to unlock the collective intelligence of historical ticket data, reduce escalations, and transform support from a reactive cost center into a strategic driver of product success and revenue.

About Kahuna Labs

Kahuna Labs provides a productivity leap for frontline teams using enterprise-grade AI. The company’s Troubleshooting Map™ platform enables B2B support organizations to solve complex issues at scale by learning from real-world troubleshooting journeys, improving self-service and resolution quality, reducing escalations, and strengthening the customer experience.