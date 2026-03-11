Crescendo Multimodal AI Wins Two Top Customer Experience Awards at Enterprise Connect 2026, Including Overall Best of Show

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect -- Crescendo , the first AI-native contact center, today announced that Crescendo Multimodal AI won Best Innovation for Customer Experience and Overall Best of Enterprise Connect 2026, two of the conference's highest honors for breakthrough innovation in enterprise CX.

Awarded annually by a panel of industry analysts, the Best of Enterprise Connect Awards recognize technologies with proven innovation and real-world business impact across enterprise communications and CX.

Crescendo was recognized for introducing a new model for AI-powered customer engagement, one where customers can speak, type, and share images or documents without losing context or switching channels. Unlike systems built on rigid workflows, Crescendo's platform lets voice, text, and visual inputs coexist naturally within one conversation, reducing friction and enabling fast, accurate resolutions.

"Crescendo's Multimodal AI stood out to the judges for its innovation," said Eric Krapf, Program Chair of Enterprise Connect. "The technology represents a meaningful advancement in how organizations can use AI to deliver faster, more intuitive customer engagement."

Launched in October 2025, Crescendo Multimodal AI enables enterprises to deploy AI agents that manage complex service and sales interactions without the repetitive handoffs and channel switches that frustrate customers in legacy support experiences. By learning directly from company knowledge and maintaining context across interaction modes, the platform eliminates brittle workflows, reducing handle times and improving first-contact resolution.

"The future of CX is AI-native. That means building from the ground up, not bolting AI onto legacy systems," said Tod Famous, Chief Product Officer at Crescendo. "Multimodal AI is a direct expression of that philosophy: one conversation, any channel, full context. Our customers are already experiencing what that means in practice, and winning both awards at Enterprise Connect tells us the rest of the industry is ready for this shift too."

From onboarding and troubleshooting to order tracking and personalized sales support, Crescendo's platform handles the full customer journey, without handoffs, hold times, or repeated context-setting.

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the first AI-native contact center, built to deliver peak CX performance in the AI era. While others sell seats, licenses, or hype, we tie our success to business outcomes. Our platform combines the world’s smartest, auto-tuning AI with multilingual “superhuman” experts, ensuring every interaction is fast, accurate, and empathetic. Unlike legacy service providers or bolt-on AI, Crescendo delivers peak performance in weeks, not months. From rapid deployment to predictable outcome-based pricing, we help enterprises scale effortlessly while preserving quality. In a world of overpromise and under-delivery, Crescendo guarantees outcomes that others only talk about. Learn more at crescendo.ai .